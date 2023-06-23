Last spring, SIU men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins was intentional about how he built his roster through the transfer portal.

He got a point guard (Xavier Johnson) that allowed Lance Jones to play off the ball, which we all thought would lead to a big senior year. He signed Evansville transfer Jawaun Newton to supply a possible third scoring option, picked up Clarence Rupert (Saint Peter’s) for much-needed heft inside and found a project wing in AJ Ferguson.

The additions helped the Salukis win 23 games, although they struggled to score consistently if Jones or Marcus Domask weren’t on point. Johnson was the team’s third-leading scorer at 7.0 ppg and Jones wasn’t as efficient as he or most others hoped he would be.

I’m pretty sure Mullins has been just as intentional about adding to this roster. Guard Trey Miller (Incarnate Word) averaged double figures as a freshman, albeit for a bad team, and has the kind of steal rate any coach would like.

Jarrett Hensley (Cincinnati) will add grit and toughness inside. Jovan Stulic (Little Rock) and R.J. McGee (Tulane) figure to supply maturity and experience. Some believe McGee could be the guy to make a big jump offensively, perhaps joining Johnson and Troy D’Amico as the team’s top scoring options.

Mullins told me last week while watching his team during a summer workout that he believes they could produce more offense via defense than his first four teams did. He likes their length and athletic ability. And two freshmen, 6-6 Kennard Davis of St. Louis and 6-3 Sheridan Sharp of Indianapolis, may be more ready to play right away than some of us suspect.

Both come from perennial state championship programs with a track record of playing well in big games. Sharp was also impressive in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games, which don’t exactly feature a lot of chumps.

All this being said, it’s not unfair to say that Mullins’ approach to assembling this roster could be seen by skeptics as – pick your adjective – bold or risky. He's betting heavily on his returnees. With Domask (Illinois) and Jones (Purdue) off to play their COVID-19 seasons in the Big 10, there’s not a single proven scorer on this roster.

I happen to believe D’Amico will become that guy. In short bursts, he’s shown the versatility that made Domask one of the top players in recent SIU history. He’s got the potential to be the leading scorer and perhaps a leader in other categories.

But as a former NFL player once said, potential is a nice way of saying you haven’t done anything yet. On paper, this team looks pretty guardable in the halfcourt. That’s a problem when you usually play a possession-by-possession game like the Salukis have done under Mullins.

There’s about 4 ½ months left before the season opens. That’s time for D’Amico to become that guy, or Johnson to become a distributor/scorer, or even one of the posts to develop into the back-to-the-basket option this team hasn’t had in years.

No matter whether you binge-drink the maroon Kool-Aid or view things from a pragmatic approach, SIU isn’t seen as a contender by most who follow the Missouri Valley Conference. I’ve seen some projections that have it as low as 10th entering the season. That’s a far cry from the No. 3 seed it had for Arch Madness.

In the original Major League, Indians manager Lou Brown encouraged his team of misfits to give the media a nice crapburger to eat after low preseason predictions. It’s hard to imagine Mullins pulling out that kind of gravelly voice to inspire his team, but that card is there to be played.