SIU Men’s Basketball | Salukis drop MVC contest at Bradley

PEORIA — In a game where points were at a premium, SIU missed on a chance to earn sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference because it missed too much and didn’t shoot enough.

Taking advantage of nine more shots from the field created by its superior height and length, Bradley worked its way into a first place tie at Carver Arena with a 62-52 decision.

The Salukis (17-7, 9-4) led 46-45 with 6:20 left when Lance Jones drilled a 3-pointer, but were outscored 17-6 down the stretch and managed one field goal over the game’s final 5:05. Jones scored 13 points and Xavier Johnson added 11, but leading scorer Marcus Domask was held to five shots and five points to tie a season low.

Ja’Shon Henry scored 13 points off the bench for the Braves (16-8, 9-4), while Rienk Mast added 12 points and nine rebounds. Zek Montgomery contributed 10 points, including a 3-point play with 6:02 left that gave Bradley the lead for good at 48-46. Duke Deen also hit for 10.

SIU hit just 42.2% of its shots, going only 5 of 17 from the 3-point line. It also committed 13 turnovers that the Braves turned into 17 points and was outrebounded 35-27, managing just four offensive rebounds.

Both teams got off the mark offensively in the first 5½ minutes, playing aggressively yet under control. SIU took an 11-10 lead behind a corner 3 and a transition layup from Jawaun Newton, while Mast supplied Bradley’s first seven points.

Then the game settled into the grinder everyone predicted it would be. A combination of good defense and both teams missing some pretty makeable shots halted both offenses. But the Salukis caused problems for themselves by introducing turnovers into the mix.

With Henry supplying eight points off the bench, the Braves took a 26-20 lead at the 1:17 mark. However, SIU ended the half in fine fashion as Domask splashed a corner 3 for his only bucket of the night, followed by Jones’ putback of Newton’s airball 3 as time expired.

That allowed the Salukis to go into the locker room trailing just 26-25 despite hitting just 42.9% of their shots, allowing five offensive rebounds and coughing up eight turnovers that led to 11 Bradley points.

DAWG BITES

This was the first matchup of SIU and Bradley this year; the teams play again on Feb. 19 in Carbondale. The Salukis have already finished their season series with Evansville, Indiana State, Murray State and Illinois State. … SIU is ranked 11th in the CollegeInsider.com mid-major poll, while Bradley is receiving votes despite owning top 100 rankings in the kenpom.com and NET rankings. … Domask earned two free throws just 2:54 into the game and sank both. It was a bone of contention for the Salukis that Domask didn’t get a single foul shot during his 32-point game Sunday at Illinois State, breaking a 29-game streak of getting to the line. … SIU returns home to Banterra Center on Sunday for a 1 p.m. MVC game with Missouri State.