SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Cal Baptist has Salukis' attention

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — If you’re thinking that SIU should beat Cal Baptist late Wednesday night in the third-place game of the SoCal Challenge just because you’ve never heard of CBU, you might want to reconsider that thinking.

In only their fourth year in Division I, the Lancers nearly grabbed consecutive Power 5 wins in their last two games. After stopping Washington 73-64 Thursday night in Seattle, they led Minnesota by three points in the final two minutes of overtime before losing 62-61 Monday night.

Cal Baptist is big, physical and has a versatile guard in Taran Armstrong who might be one of the best players the Salukis will see all year. It certainly has coach Bryan Mullins’ attention.

“That’s a great program,” he said of the Lancers after a 56-49 loss to UNLV that ended at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. “They’re well-coached and have great culture. It’s going to be another dog fight like this one was. We’ve got to get some rest and be ready to go.”

In its last game before opening Missouri Valley Conference play Nov. 30 at Evansville, how does SIU earn a split of its two games in Orange County? Here are three factors that could determine the outcome:

1. Keep Armstrong in check

If you’re not familiar with Armstrong, get familiar. A 6-6 sophomore from Australia, Armstrong possesses a game that translates very well with getting paid rather well at the next level.

He plays with good tempo, looking for opportunities but never looking flustered, even as CBU didn’t score for the first 8:45 Monday night. He can take over when necessary, as shown by a 17-point second half that led the Lancers to the brink of a huge program win.

And he stuffs the stat sheet without forcing plays. Armstrong averages 16 ppg on 51% shooting – 10 of 17 from 3-point range – while leading the team in assists with 22 and ranking second in rebounding at 5.6 per game.

The Salukis are likely to rotate a lot of players on him, although it’s pretty clear that Trent Brown will draw the assignment of guarding him for starters. You might also see Jawaun Newton and Dalton Banks get chances to play him as well.

Regardless, Armstong must be contained if SIU is to win.

2. Fix second half problems on offense

For three straight games, the regal canines have struggled on offense in the second half. Ball movement and player movement don’t seem to match the level of the first half. Shots clang off rims and the team ends up enduring long droughts, just like last year.

Late Monday night, SIU led 45-41 after Marcus Domask powered in a layup with 10:03 left. It took the Salukis nearly eight minutes to score their next bucket. By the time Domask scored again at the 2:23 mark, UNLV led for good.

SIU has scored a total of 67 points in the second half of its last three games. That’s barely a point a minute and it’s bringing up questions as to this team’s capability when it faces MVC foes that are familiar with how they try to score.

Guard Lance Jones isn’t terribly worried.

“We just need to learn to play off each other a little bit more,” he said. “It comes with time. We’ll just take it game-by-game and I think we’ll be OK.”

3. Cut turnovers down

There were 62 possessions on Monday night. The Salukis committed 21 turnovers. That means they turned the ball over nearly 34% of the time, which is no way to go about beating any team, let alone a good one like UNLV.

Through five games, SIU’s turnover rate of 23.8 per 100 possessions ranks 334th in Division I, which is to say it’s near the bottom. In contrast, Cal Baptist’s turnover rate stands at 16.5, which is 84th. The Lancers’ pace of play is barely faster than the Salukis, but they maximize their possessions and are slightly more efficient on offense.

Mullins took the blame for Monday night, saying that he has to find a way to help his team make better decisions. He also said playing tough defenses like UNLV and Oklahoma State can prepare SIU for the grind of Valley play.

“We’ll be prepared for the Valley in terms of the type of teams and toughness we’ll see,” he said. “So this is going to be good for us.”