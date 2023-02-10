DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake team that staggered out of Banterra Center with a 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference record after losing to SIU 53-49 on Jan. 4?

Forget those guys. The real Bulldogs are the ones the Salukis face Saturday in the Knapp Center with a share of first place in the conference at stake.

In winning nine of their last 10 games to join SIU and Bradley atop the Valley, Drake (20-6, 11-4) has unlocked an offense that coach Darian DeVries worried wasn’t dynamic enough last month. It’s scored at least 70 points in every win and topped 80 six times, including a 92-68 pan-searing of Murray State on Tuesday night in Murray.

“They have their core group of guys who are extremely experienced,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “They’ve played in the NCAA Tournament and they just won big at Murray after a couple of close games. It’s going to be a great environment and a great college basketball game.

“I’m excited for our guys to be playing for a conference championship. We’re going to have to be ready to go.”

How can SIU complete a season sweep of the Bulldogs? We look at three factors that might determine the outcome:

1. Cut down turnovers

The truth about Wednesday night was that the Salukis would have lost if they played a better team. They turned it over 21 times in 69 possessions for a horrific turnover rate of 30.4%, but UIC scored just 18 points off all those miscues.

Turn it over 21 times at Drake and you can start the postgame show before the final horn. Commit 11 live-ball turnovers, as SIU did against the Flames, and the Bulldogs figure to match the Flames’ 18 fast-break points.

“Too many turnovers,” Mullins said. “We just didn’t execute well down the stretch. We’ve got to be able to finish that game better.”

The Salukis have shown they can play a clean game on the road. They made just four turnovers in a Dec. 29 win at Murray State and had only eight in a Jan. 21 victory against Missouri State. It might take that kind of care with the basketball to help quiet the Bulldogs.

2. Match the physicality

Drake’s veterans understand how to win late-season games. One of the elements it will tap into is the ability to play physical defense without drawing whistles.

Guys like Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and D.J. Wilkins know how to play the bump and grind. Hand-check a ballhandler to keep him from creating penetration? A subtle tug of a jersey on a cutter looking to get open? Using your chest to square up on your man? All tricks of the trade, all usually uncalled by Valley refs who are inclined to let teams play.

SIU was able to fight through the body-bouncing just enough last month. Its 15-6 advantage in made free throws was a critical component of a four-point win. Marcus Domask was 10-of-11 at the line, taking and making more foul shots than the Bulldogs did as a team.

He might not get 11 foul shots in the rematch. For that matter, the Salukis might not get 11 free throws as a team. But they have to be able to play through contact and make plays.

3. Stay connected on defense

SIU trailed by 13 in the first half last month against Drake before its defense sparked a rally. It battled the Bulldogs to a 35-35 draw on the boards, led by 10 from JD Muila. And it did some remarkable things against Drake’s top guns.

Tucker DeVries made only 4-of-13 from the field, mostly because Lance Jones used his strength to counter a six-inch height advantage. Penn was 1-of-15 with six turnovers, an unbelievably bad game for a very good player.

It’s unlikely that both will struggle to that extent on their home floor, but if the Salukis can find a way to keep them from scoring or distributing efficiently, their chances of winning improve. That means Jones and the others who guard DeVries must make him take tough shots. It also means Xavier Johnson and Dalton Banks have to pressure Penn consistently.

And it also means SIU has to make good rotations to close out on shooters, then finish defensive possessions with a rebound.

“We know this is going to be a big game,” said Muila. “We’ve been waiting for this game for the longest time. They got us at their place last year and we’re still mad about that.”