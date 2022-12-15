SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis prepare for Chicago State

Forget Ameren or Egyptian.

Clarence Rupert could qualify as the main source of energy for the SIU men’s basketball team.

“Whether I’m starting or coming off the bench, I’m going to give the same kind of energy,” he said after Tuesday night’s 88-51 rout of Lincoln.

Rupert’s energy was a reason that Saint Peter’s made a run from a 15 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament to the Elite Eight and it’s a reason the Salukis (7-4) have won both their games since he was slotted into the starting lineup.

It’s anticipated that Rupert will make his third start Friday night when SIU finishes its season-long four-game homestand with Chicago State at Banterra Center. He’s coming off a 12-point game in which he hit all six of his shots, raising his shooting percentage to 73.9% for the year.

Can Rupert and the Salukis make it three in a row? Here’s a look at three factors that might influence the game’s outcome:

1. Pass for profit

Over the last five games, SIU has averaged 77.4 points per game and canned 55.1% from the field. One of the major reasons has been its ball movement.

The Salukis are averaging 19.2 assists per game over that span. And their top players are setting the example. Marcus Domask leads the team in helpers at 3.5 per game while Lance Jones has doled out nine and eight assists in recent games.

In the rout of Lincoln, SIU drew a season-high 25 assists on 36 made buckets. Twelve of the 13 players who got into the game contributed at least one helper.

“Moving the basketball just makes it a whole lot easier,” Jones said. “Everybody trusts each other and they’ve put in the work.”

The Salukis’ offense occasionally stagnated in the first half of losses to Saint Louis and Indiana State, undone by turnovers and poor ball movement. Except for those stretches, though, the ball has consistently moved since they got back from southern California.

2. Same approach as Tuesday

At 3-9, Chicago State is a foe SIU can beat comfortably if it plays a reasonably good game. The point is to make sure it plays well and locks in with the same approach it used Tuesday night.

If not, the Cougars have shown at times that it can play good basketball. While the Salukis were hammering a Division II foe Tuesday evening, CSU led Murray State 30-11 in the first half and 42-27 at halftime before fading in the second half and losing 66-65 on a late layup by Rob Perry.

The Cougars’ most dangerous players are swingmen. Wesley Cardet averages 16.2 ppg and also leads the team in assists with 34, while Jahsean Corbett hits for 14.4 ppg and adds a team-high 8.6 rebounds. Corbett poured in a game-high 25 at Murray State while playing the full 40 minutes.

Elijah Weaver scores 10.9 ppg for a team without much depth. CSU played just seven players at Murray State, with the starters soaking up 162 of a possible 200 minutes.

“They’ve already beaten (Valparaiso) and they’ve beaten Southern Indiana,” Mullins said. “We didn’t schedule a lot of easy games this year. We’ll have to play well.”

3. Think inside-out

Part of it was the way Lincoln played, putting its heels on the 3-point line and forcing SIU to score its first half points inside the 3-point line. But the Saluki team that played the first half Tuesday night had a much different approach from the one that launched 18 3s in its first 21 shots Saturday night.

SIU took 26 shots in the first half against Lincoln and just nine of them were 3-pointers. It helped that Marcus Domask got off the mark early with 15 first half points, mostly on lane jumpers, but its ability to get point-blank shots helped it put its stamp on the game.

That would be an ideal way to play this game, too. The Cougars’ lineup Tuesday night featured no one over 6-6, meaning Domask and Rupert will have the ability to score over their defenders. Unless CSU takes a page from Alcorn State’s approach and collapses on any drive or post-up, the Salukis should perform a copy and paste of Tuesday’s game plan.