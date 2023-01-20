SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set for Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Marcus Domask, who as things stand now is the favorite to win Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, was asked why SIU struggled to put away last-place Evansville Tuesday night in a 77-70 win at Banterra Center.

“I thought we got a little relaxed, to be honest,” he said. “I felt like we were almost trying to make a play to get the crowd going a little bit, trying to do special stuff we usually don’t do. I thought we played outside ourselves and I think that’s what allowed them to come back.”

Doing the same thing Saturday against Missouri State might get the Salukis (15-5, 7-2) evicted from the MVC penthouse that they currently share with Belmont. Four teams are pounding on the front door, including the Bears (10-9, 6-3).

Missouri State has been a jinx opponent for SIU since Domask hit a buzzer-beater three years ago that spawned a rare court-storming in Carbondale. The Bears have five straight wins in the series, holding the Salukis under 60 points in four of them.

Can SIU regain the upper hand on Saturday? Here are three factors that might decide if the trip home is happy or sad:

1. Value the ball

Turnovers have been a problem for the Salukis at times and that was the case Tuesday. The only way they were going to let Evansville hang around was to turn the ball over and they did that 13 times in the second half, giving them 18 for the game.

Even when one considers this was the fastest-paced game of the year for SIU with a whopping 77 possessions – its average game has 64.6, 319th in Division I according to kenpom.com – 18 turnovers is too many.

“Turning over the ball 13 times in the second half is going to generate some more offense for them,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins.

Especially when they’re live-ball turnovers that lead to transition chances. Defenses tend to get more spread out when the opponent is rolling downhill towards the bucket. The Purple Aces produced a dozen fast-break points in the second half.

While Missouri State plays at an even slower pace than SIU, it also has the athletes to do damage in transition. The regal canines must value the ball in this one.

2. Stop the powerball

If you think the Salukis play slow, well, they’re basically the Showtime Lakers compared to the Bears. They average 63.1 possessions, 352nd out of 363 Division I teams. They shoot decently from 3 at 34% but make just 43.7% from the floor and are a ghastly 61.7% at the line, 354th in Division I.

But Missouri State, at least in this league, can line up and run a simple play called throw it up and go get it. The Bears average nearly 11 offensive boards per game with good athletes and strong specimens like Donovan Clay, Jonathan Mogbo and Dalen Ridgnal able to play volleyball on the glass.

By contrast, SIU has 131 offensive rebounds, an average of 6.6 per game. That’s 74 fewer offensive caroms in one more game than Missouri State.

“They post up a ton, try to beat you up on the boards, beat you up in the paint,” Mullins said of the Bears.

Injuries have forced coach Dana Ford to change his approach. Slowing things down and playing a big lineup has given Missouri State its best possible chance to contend in the Valley.

3. Domask, do tell

Hours after the final buzzer Tuesday night, a statistical adjustment took a 3-pointer away from Domask. So what was believed to be a career-high tying 32 points instead became 31, one shy of the mark set in November at the SoCal Challenge.

Either way, it was another big night for the guy making a legitimate run at the league’s Larry Bird POY. Domask leads SIU in points, rebounds, assists, blocked shots and free throw percentage. He tops most opponents’ scouting reports.

Which brings us to the choice the Bears must make – how do they play him? Do they go tall with Clay and risk getting their best player into foul trouble? Do they go small and risk Domask moosing him around in the lane?

Or do they double and risk Domask using arguably his best skill, his passing, to carve them up and create easy looks for his teammates? Regardless, Domask probably has an answer for what Missouri State does.

“You try to read your primary defender and where he’s at and my teammates made a lot of good plays to get me the ball,” Domask said after the Evansville game. “My teammates have a lot of awareness who’s having a good night.”