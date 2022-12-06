SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set to host Indiana State

Trent Brown was standing outside the visitors’ locker room at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis Saturday when he was asked what SIU could do to return to the win column Wednesday night against Missouri Valley Conference foe Indiana State.

“It sounds very rudimentary, but we’ve just got to know the things that work and do that more often,” he said. “We have to block out better, make the extra passes and play as a cohesive unit.”

It’s pretty clear that what the Salukis (5-3, 1-0) did Saturday didn’t work, albeit against the best team they’ve played to this point. Their usually strong defense failed to keep Saint Louis at bay for most of an 85-72 loss that saw the Billikens shoot nearly 58% from the field.

And that defense will face another stiff test against the Sycamores (8-1, 1-0), who are averaging nearly 85 ppg in a start that includes an overtime win in Terre Haute over MVC preseason favorite Drake. This is clearly a big early-season game for SIU.

So how do the Salukis get the result against Indiana State that they couldn’t obtain against SLU? Here’s three factors that could tilt the outcome in their favor:

1. Remain offensive

SIU has actually strung good games together offensively for the first time this year. After scoring 80 on Nov. 30 at Evansville, it hit 50% of its shots at Saint Louis, a good defensive team, and went 17 of 20 at the foul line.

Xavier Johnson enjoyed a 23-point afternoon, thanks to 6 of 8 3-point shooting, Johnson is 10 of 12 from 3 in his last two games after starting the year 1 of 13. Marcus Domask got to the foul line eight times and made all eight to finish with 18 points on just nine shot attempts.

“Xavier kept us in the game the first half when we couldn’t get any stops,” said coach Bryan Mullins. “It was good to see our shots falling for the second straight game.”

The Salukis need to figure out a way to get to the foul line more often. That might be hard to do, given that they prefer to play 4-around-1 offensively and shoot 3-pointers. But they are making 75.2% at the stripe; the problem is that they take just 14 free throws per game.

2. Contain Indiana State

While the Sycamores’ early schedule hasn’t been difficult, outside of the victory against Drake, you can’t argue with the method they’ve used to win their games.

Second-year coach Josh Schertz has found the right mix of players to run his system that worked so well for 13 years at Division II Lincoln Memorial. Indiana State is scoring 84.1 ppg and sinking 48.2% of its field goals. It’s making nearly 11 3-pointers per game.

“Indiana State is going to be a top team in this league,” Mullins said Saturday in St. Louis. “They’re going to be similar to these guys. We’ve got to get better; we’ve got to get back to how we can guard. It’s going to be a challenge because they’re one of the best offenses in the country.”

DePaul transfer Courvoisier McCauley leads the attack at 17.2 ppg, canning nearly 37% of his 3-pointers. Cameron Henry is right behind him at 11 ppg and five others chip in between 8.1 and 9.6 ppg, although Cooper Neese (9.6 ppg) is out with a bone bruise suffered against Drake.

Per kenpom.com, the Sycamores rank 14th in effective field goal percentage in Division I at 57.1%, thanks to their successful usage of the 3-point line. Their average possession length of 15.0 seconds is the 8th-fastest in Division I.

3. Home cooking

SIU has spent most of the season’s first month living out of buses, suitcases and hotel rooms. It has played six of its last seven games on foreign floors, which can affect even the most experience team’s performance.

Well, the Salukis can unpack for a while. Beginning with this one, they play four straight in Banterra Center, where they have won their two games by a total of 44 points. They’ve held the opposition to 53.5 ppg, although Indiana State is clearly better than either Little Rock or Tennessee State.

“Having just two home games in the first month is not ideal by any means,” Mullins said. “Give our guys credit for hanging in there, but we’re definitely looking forward to playing in front of the Dawg Pound. It’s always good to get to play at home.”