SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set to visit Saint Louis University

The basket looked much bigger for SIU guard Xavier Johnson on Wednesday night than it has all year.

The George Mason transfer canned all four of his 3-point tries in an 80-53 Missouri Valley Conference win at Evansville after entering the game at 1 for 13 in his first six games.

“It felt good,” Johnson said. “Definitely have to thank my teammates and coaches for continuing to believe in me. It was good to see one go down because it gives you the confidence to keep shooting.”

Johnson isn’t a scorer by trade, but there’s no question the Salukis are much more dangerous when they’re getting points from players besides Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. They put four players in double figures at Evansville, which double-teamed Domask the entire first half and held him to a season-low five points.

SIU (5-2) hopes for that kind of balance Saturday when it makes the bus ride to St. Louis for a matchup with the 6-2 Billikens. They average 80 points per game and have one of the nation’s best point guards in Yuri Collins, who averages more assists than some teams.

How can the Salukis score what might be a better road win than the one they bagged last month at Oklahoma State? Below are three factors that could help them pull this off:

1. Distribute the scoring load

Domask doesn’t have to score 20 or 30 points for SIU to win. Double-team him and he can pass for profit – and often from more than one pass away, the mark of a really good passer.

Domask dealt seven assists at Evansville, teaming with Jones for 16 of the team’s 23 helpers. Clarence Rupert’s 12 points came primarily as a result of Domask feeds over the top of a defender or via slick interior passes.

Rupert and Trent Brown, who was 4-for-4 from the field and scored 11 for his first double-figure outing since March 4, 2021, joined Jones and Johnson in double figures. It was a validation of coach Bryan Mullins’ continued belief that the Salukis’ strength is their depth.

“I’ve been saying since preseason that our strength are our numbers,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who can impact winning. Marcus was making plays with his passing ability and we’ve got a lot of guys who can score the ball. All of our guys made big plays for us.”

2. Neutralize Collins

By any standard, Collins is the engine that makes SLU go. He averages 11.4 points and an incredible 11.6 assists per game. In Wednesday night’s 80-63 win over Tennessee State, Collins dished out an NCAA season-high 20 helpers.

Collins led Division I in assists last year and is well on the way to a repeat feat. A candidate for the Cousy Award, given to the college game’s best point guard, Collins averages just over four assists for every turnover.

His ability to drive and distribute to open teammates is the prime reason why the Billikens are so efficient offensively. Not only do they lead the Atlantic 10 Conference in scoring, they also lead the league in assists (17.6), assist-turnover ratio (1.6-1) and foul shooting (76.9%).

Four of their starters average in double figures, led by 3-point threat Gibson Jimerson (13.9 ppg), who does a lot of his scoring off Collins’ ability to draw defenders and dish.

3. Show off a little bit

Before his teams would play a big series on the road, former MLB manager Tony La Russa would encourage them to “show off a little bit.” That is, show the other team and its fans why you are as good as you think you are.

This might be a good way for the Salukis to approach the next two games. They were able to show off at Oklahoma State on Nov. 10 when Domask and Jones combined for the last 16 points in a 61-60 victory over the Cowboys.

Showing off here could be a more noteworthy victory than the one in Stillwater. SLU might be a more complete team, given its superior scoring punch and the fact it leads the A-10 in rebounding. For all its athletic skills, Oklahoma State is nowhere near as good offensively as the Billikens.

Win this game and SIU will have performed some pretty heavy lifting to start December. It would certainly give the Salukis momentum going into their MVC home opener Dec. 7 against Indiana State, which made a big statement Wednesday night by stopping preseason favorite Drake in overtime.