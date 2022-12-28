SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis to play Murray State

And now, the grind begins for the SIU men’s basketball team.

Eighteen straight games of playing teams who, in theory, know what you want to do as well as you do. Eighteen straight games of playing teams who, in theory, you should know what they will do. Eighteen straight games of playing the biggest bullies in your neighborhood.

Even with Missouri Valley Conference newcomers like Murray State, who the Salukis play Thursday night in Murray, Ky., and Belmont on the card for this week, there are few secrets for the next two-plus months. Either you execute better than the other team or your guys make more plays.

“The Valley is a grind,” said SIU forward Marcus Domask. “I’m excited for our team and what we have to go into the Valley. I think we can do some damage.”

“It’s going to be tough basketball,” said guard Jawaun Newton. “It’s going to be one of the toughest (conferences) in the country, honestly. We’re looking forward to playing against the new teams and the old teams.”

Can the regal canines end the Racers’ long winning streak inside CFSB Center? Here are three factors that might influence the game’s outcome.

1. Don’t settle

Look at the stats from a 70-68 win on Dec. 21 at Southeast Missouri State and you might think the Salukis struggled on offense. After all, they made just 37% from the field and were only 6 of 23 on 3-pointers.

You’d be right – and wrong. The shooting percentage is nothing to brag about, but the game inside the game shows that SIU created good shots for 30 of the game’s 40 minutes. A fair amount of the missed 3s were clean looks and coach Bryan Mullins won’t fret about that.

There were also 31 free throw attempts, a season high for a team that shoots just over half its field goals from behind the 3-point line. The Salukis made 24, continuing a trend of improved foul shooting over last year, when they struggled to make two-thirds. This year, they’re canning 74.5%.

You don’t expect to get to the line 31 times on the road, but if SIU can find the proper balance between cranking up 3s and attacking the rack, it would aid their chances of winning on the foreign floor.

“We didn’t settle too much from 3,” said coach Bryan Mullins after the win at SEMO. “I thought we had good looks and we continued to attack the paint. I thought we tried to do the right things offensively, especially in the second half.”

2. First-shot defense

The Salukis allow just 41.6% field goal shooting from the opposition, which includes only 30% on 3-pointers, and have permitted 62 points per game. All those numbers are third in a 12-team league.

But SIU needs to be on point from the start against a team that enters the night sinking 45% of its shots. What’s more, Murray State trends towards playing quicker, ranking 117th out of 363 Division I teams in quickest possessions, per kenpom.com.

The backcourt is explosive, featuring Stetson transfer Rob Perry (15.2 ppg, 37.7% 3-pointers) and Belmont transfer JaCobi Wood (12.4 ppg, 4.8 ast). Up front, the top scorer is Queens transfer Jamari Smith at 13.8 ppg.

But the guy the Salukis better watch is the one returning starter from last year’s 30-win team, forward DJ Burns. He averages 9.8 ppg and 8.1 rebounds with more than a third of their offensive rebounds. Keep him off the offensive glass and you might neutralize the Racers just enough to win.

3. Listen for the silence

In 1993, Tom Watson captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team that went to England. One of the people he asked for advice on leading a team into a tough atmosphere was then-Kansas coach Roy Williams.

One specific piece of advice Williams offered: “Listen for the silence.” That is, play well enough that the enemy crowd can’t make noise.

That’s something SIU could stand to do. There’s a reason Murray State has won 20 straight home games, dating back to February 2021. Its crowd brings it almost every night, creating one of the better home-floor atmospheres in Division I.

That means limit the offensive droughts and the foolish turnovers that have plagued the Salukis at times over the first 13 games. Do that and they just might be able to hear themselves think down the stretch.