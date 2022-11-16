SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis to play Tennessee State on Thursday

While the final margin could be classified as surprising, the outcome Sunday at Southern Indiana may not have been.

SIU’s 71-53 defeat to the Screaming Eagles seemed almost preordained from the moment the game was scheduled. It was the Salukis’ third game of the week and came just a couple of days after arguably the biggest win of the Bryan Mullins era, a come-from-behind 61-60 decision at Oklahoma State.

Last week’s schedule simply wasn’t conducive to ironing out weaknesses in practice, according to Mullins.

“The guys were in a tough position today with a quick turnaround after Oklahoma State,” he said. “This first week of the schedule was hard and we simply couldn’t get better through practice. Southern Indiana played well, so give them all the credit.”

On paper, SIU should be in better position to deliver a crisper performance Thursday night when it hosts Tennessee State (3-0) as part of the SoCal Challenge. It will be the Salukis’ last home game until Dec. 7.

Below are three things to watch that might determine if SIU heads for Orange County this weekend with a 3-1 mark.

1. Familiar surroundings

The Salukis didn’t shoot well in their two road games last week. They made just 38.3% at Oklahoma State, which is understandable given that the Cowboys are an elite defensive team with lots of length and quickness.

They hit only 32.8% at Southern Indiana, struggling to connect from the perimeter throughout. The Screaming Eagles’ 2-3 matchup zone apparently enticed SIU to keep firing from distance even when it was clear early that it didn’t have its legs under it.

There were brief stretches when the Salukis worked to create closer shots off the dribble or by finding gaps in the middle of the zone, but they also got into turnover trouble when they penetrated. They had 15 turnovers, the second time in three games they’ve made 15 or more.

Perhaps playing at home will agree more with their shooting eyes. They canned 58.2% on Nov. 7 in the home opener against Little Rock, going 12 of 28 on 3-pointers. Over the last two games, SIU has sank just 14 of 60 from distance, including 5 of 29 on Sunday.

“We were a little tired,” Mullins said.

2. Tempo, tempo, tempo

Before the season, the Salukis talked of being more of a transition team. That happened against Little Rock with 16 fast-break points, but that hasn’t been the case the last two games.

The problem Sunday was two-fold – they weren’t hitting shots and Southern Indiana was controlling the glass. SIU was outboarded 37-29, the second straight game it lost the rebounding battle. And the Eagles made 52% from the field, which makes it hard to push the pace when you’re pulling the ball out of the net.

The Salukis should be able to play a bit faster at home. There are some coaches who pull the reins in a bit on the road – former West Virginia coach Gale Catlett was notorious for this – because they think a quick tempo helps the home team get their fans involved.

Question is, how quick does SIU want to play against Tennessee State? Per kenpom.com, the Tigers have the 52nd-fastest pace in Division I with an average of nearly 73 possessions per game. And their defense has the 19th-quickest tempo with only 14.7 seconds per average possession.

Decision-making will be critical for the Salukis if they are to bounce back with a win.

3. First-shot defense

SIU’s half-court defense has been up-and-down in the first three games and it will get a test from Tennessee State. The Tigers are averaging 84 ppg and converting nearly 49% from the field, plus an impressive 39.2% on 3-pointers.

Guard Jr. Clay has scored efficiently, pumping in 21.7 ppg on 57.9% shooting. He’s also 11 of 23 from distance and is averaging four assists per game. Marcus Fitzgerald (14.7 ppg) and Zion Griffin (11.3 ppg) are also averaging double figures, although they are more volume shooters than Clay.

Opponents are hitting 44.4% from the field against the Salukis. That’s not a red flag yet, but it’s certainly a higher percentage than Mullins wants to see. They actually defended well for 15 minutes at Southern Indiana, forcing 10 turnovers and allowing just 31.2% shooting.

But as fatigue set in and the Eagles began to make shots, SIU simply didn’t come up with stops it needed to stay in contention. It will need to be more consistent on defense for 40 minutes against TSU.