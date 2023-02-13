Since Saturday’s 82-59 thrashing at Drake’s hands in Des Moines, one thing has gone through SIU coach Bryan Mullins’ mind.

“We didn’t play like who we are,” he said. “We have to understand what we do well. We have to be us.”

And it has to happen quickly, beginning with Tuesday night’s trip to Valparaiso for another Missouri Valley Conference clash with the Beacons.

The Salukis (19-8, 11-5) need to win out and get help from opponents of Drake and Bradley if they are to win their first MVC regular season title since 2007. At the very least, they need to win enough over the last four games to assure themselves of a first round bye at Arch Madness, which would enable them to wait until the quarterfinals to play.

How can SIU pick up the pieces from the Drake debacle and record their 20th win of the year? We look at three factors that will shape the outcome:

1. An early rhythm

The first six minutes at Drake buried the Salukis. They fell behind 16-0 and 22-2, deciding the outcome before the second TV timeout. It was, as Mullins pointed out, the first time this year they haven’t been in a game during the second half.

One thing Mullins admitted Monday morning was that he could have done a better job of play-calling early to get his team into an offensive rhythm that might have at least kept the Bulldogs’ early shooting from completely burying them before the first half was half-done.

“Nothing I did in the first half helped or benefited the group,” Mullins said. “I could have probably done a better job of calling plays to help us.”

While SIU settled for a lot of long, contested shots in the first 15 minutes, it also didn’t execute what was called all that well. Magic Johnson once said that you could tell an opponent every play you wanted to run and it didn’t matter if you executed well enough.

Well, the Salukis weren’t telling Drake any of their plays, but the execution was so spotty that it didn’t matter. Moral of the story: Regardless of the circumstances, they have to improve their execution – and shot-making.

2. Be connected on defense

This is one area where SIU usually excels, but didn’t at Drake. From a lack of ball pressure to an inability to force tough shots, it failed in too many aspects against a veteran team that played at the considerable peak of their powers.

Valparaiso isn’t Drake, but it isn’t bad on offense, either. Forward Ben Krikke would be welcome on a lot of rosters because he averages nearly 19 ppg, while Wisconsin transfer Kobe King has hit double figures in all 27 games.

On nights when forward Quinton Green is making shots – he chips in 10.9 ppg – the Beacons (11-16, 5-11) are tough to beat. He poured in 25 points Saturday night in their 81-76 win over Illinois State, completing a season sweep of the Redbirds.

“When he’s good,” said Valpo coach Matt Lottich, “we’re awfully good.”

The Beacons are 5-4 over their last nine games and could easily be better. They took Drake to double overtime earlier this month at home.

3. It won’t be flawless

Teams generally don’t change who they are after 27 games. So while they can outperform season norms for a game or two, they usually play up or down to a certain form on most nights.

At this stage, SIU isn’t going to outgun teams like it’s Paul Westhead’s Loyola Marymount from the late 1980s or grind them into the floorboards like it did when Mullins was the point guard in the mid and late 2000s.

What it can do is remember how it got to be 19-8 and lead the Valley for several weeks: Defend physically, lean on Marcus Domask and Lance Jones for most of the scoring and do the little things that win games in a balanced league like the Valley.

“To be us, to play hard, play together and be connected on both sides of the ball,” Mullins said when asked what he hopes for at Valparaiso. “We’re not going to play a flawless game, but our competitiveness and will have been a big part of our story. We have to be ready to go.”