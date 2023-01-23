SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis up against Murray State

When SIU opens the second half of its Missouri Valley Conference schedule in Banterra Center Tuesday night against Murray State, it will do so sharing the lead with Belmont at 8-2.

How does Salukis coach Bryan Mullins think his team has climbed atop the league race?

“I think it’s our mindset and consistency,” he said. “I’m happy for these guys because they invest so much into this. The stuff we do, it’s not easy and it’s not for everyone. I’m happy for the locker room, but we’re a long way from where we want to get to.”

Beating the Racers (11-9, 6-4) will improve SIU to 17-5 and give them sole possession of first place for at least one night. A loss would drop the Salukis into second place and probably keep them there through at least the weekend because Belmont plays at last-place Evansville Wednesday night.

How can SIU score a season sweep of Murray State? Below are three factors that might determine the outcome:

1. Find the range from 3

The Salukis canned 10 of 26 3-pointers at Missouri State on Saturday, marking the first time in 10 games they made at least a third of their 3s. That equates to making 50% of your 2-point shots, considered a reasonably effective percentage.

On the year, SIU has made only 31% of its 3-pointers, a percentage that dips to 30.1% in Valley games. The team’s top scorers, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, are under 30% between them. They have shot 35% and 33.5%, respectively, in their careers.

Is a long-awaited progression to the mean about to take place for the Salukis from long range?

“I still think we’re a good-shooting team,” Mullins said. “Different guys stepped up at Missouri State. Lance showed good poise hitting a couple of 3s in a row. I’m hoping over the next month that we are a good-shooting team.”

To SIU’s credit, it’s adjusted enough on the nights shots haven’t gone in and focused on scoring with drives and post-ups. But this is an offense built around making 3s. If that happens in the second half of league play, this team will be tough to stop.

2. The defense rarely rests

The Salukis rank 14th in scoring defense in Division I, allowing 60.5 ppg. While playing at a slow pace helps that, the first-shot defense has improved over last year. Opponents have made just 41.5 percent from the field and 32.1% from 3.

Six of SIU’s first 10 opponents in the Valley have been limited to 59 points or less, including Murray State, which managed just 57 on Dec. 29 in a six-point loss that snapped its 20-game winning streak at CFSB Center.

“They were physically the tougher, more focused team,” said Racers coach Steve Prohm of that game. “I thought defense kept us in the game when we played them at our place. We’ve shown the ability to do it for 18 minutes, 25 minutes.

“We’re looking to do it for 38 or 39 minutes like SIU does. They’re a really good team with experience and toughness. It might be their best team since Bryan played. The way those guys played defensively, that’s what those guys remind me of.”

Murray State sank only 40.4% of its field goal tries against the Salukis at home, going just 5 of 16 from the 3-point line.

3. A different opponent

Since the teams met before the 2023 portion of the schedule, the Racers have made a lineup change. Brian Moore has stepped in at guard after Kenny White, who averaged 8.7 ppg and 4.0 rebounds in the first 18 games, drew a suspension after his Jan. 15 arrest on multiple drug charges and failure to have registration on his vehicle.

Moore pumped in 19 points on Saturday when Murray State dumped Indiana State 82-73 in Murray, handing the Sycamore their fourth straight loss. DJ Burns took care of the lane with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Rob Perry supplied 18 points.

Moore also starred in a Jan. 14 home win over UIC, becoming the seventh different player to lead the Racers in scoring this year by tallying 21 points off the bench.

“They play with tremendous pace and they have six or seven guys that can score 20 on a given night,” Mullins said.

Perry scores a team-high 15.1 ppg, touching up SIU for 26 in the first meeting. But Jamari and JaCobi Wood, the team’s second and third-leading scorers, combined to tally just eight.