SIU Men's Basketball | Blue skies for Salukis in March?

Bryan Mullins’ mood Thursday before practice was as bright as the skies outside Banterra Center.

“Best time of the year,” he said before his SIU team started practice. “These guys work eight months of the year for these four months of the year.”

Will it still be blue skies when the Salukis reach March, or will they turn gray again as they have done so often over the last 15 years? Going into Monday night’s season opener against visiting Little Rock, there’s reason to believe this can be the best SIU team since Mullins himself ran the point for the 2007 squad that reached a regional semifinal in the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time in Mullins’ four years, there’s legitimate 1-through-10 depth. There are go-to scorers in veterans Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, key additions through the transfer portal that could offer immediate help and fewer discernable weaknesses than at any time since 2019, when Mullins took the reins.

Will the Salukis experience some form of postseason play for the first time since the 2008 NIT? We look at three factors that could determine if their March will contain madness or sadness.

1. More consistent scoring

You know Domask and Jones will get their points most nights. They combined to average 29.8 ppg between them last year. But the problem was their teammates teamed to score just 34.2 and that simply isn’t enough, even in a defense-minded league like the Missouri Valley Conference.

Who can offer help this year? Evansville transfer Jawaun Newton is a good guess. He scored double figures the last two years for a team without many reliable scoring options. It wouldn’t be illogical to expect him to score between 12-14 ppg.

Beyond that? Well, that answer might take time. But East Central (OK) transfer AJ Ferguson played assertively in a closed-door scrimmage against Kansas State and again last weekend at Alabama. Dalton Banks and Trent Brown have had their moments in the past.

And the other newbies from the transfer portal, point guard Xavier Johnson and post Clarence Rupert, have proved capable of scoring in double figures against the best competition. Rupert got 11 points against Purdue posts Zach Edey and Trevion Williams back in March when he helped Saint Peter’s stun the Boilermakers for a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight.

“We’ve worked really hard since the summer,” Jones said. “We’re learning how to play with each other. We’re just looking forward to the season.”

2. Preseason tests

It didn’t bother Mullins one bit that SIU lost a closed-door scrimmage to Kansas State on Oct. 22 in Kansas City or that it trailed by 17 in the last three minutes of a 73-64 exhibition loss on Oct. 29 at Alabama.

What mattered was that the Salukis experienced regular season conditions in games that didn’t count. They faced Power 5 foes that pushed them, made them work for everything. They didn’t face Division II or III teams they would beat by 30 and not learn a thing.

In fact, Mullins even recounted with a grin the exhibition at Alabama. The game was not played in the Crimson Tide’s 15,500-seat Coleman Coliseum, but in Foster Auditorium, which hosts volleyball and women’s basketball.

The crowd was 2,600 – all Alabama students.

“We couldn’t hear our play calls at times,” Mullins said. “You usually don’t get that type of experience in the preseason. I think our guys like that better than a regular exhibition game. Hopefully, as we go to Oklahoma State and Southern Indiana, we’re more prepared for that first week of the regular season.”

3. Starting or finishing?

For what it’s worth, the starting lineup at Alabama was Domask, Brown, Rupert, Johnson and Newton. Jones, who was working his way back from a concussion, came off the bench and played 21 minutes.

Casual fans focus on who starts a game. Mullins is more concerned with who plays well enough to finish the game. When he was asked Thursday if he had put an opening game lineup in pencil, Mullins quipped, “More like a dry-erase board.”

In all seriousness, Mullins knows that even though he has a handle on what his team’s strengths and weaknesses might be, it will take a little time for an identity to develop.

“It’s going to be our job to figure out which lineups work well against different teams and different offenses,” he said. “Just trying to put the right guys on the floor at the right time.”