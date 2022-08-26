SIU Men's Basketball | Corky Abrams gets inducted into Saluki Hall of Fame

When he was informed last month that he was being inducted into the Saluki Hall of Fame, Corky Abrams’ reaction was humorous.

“I thought they must have run out of candidates,” he laughed.

Mark Twain once said there are lies, damned lies and statistics. But the stats don’t lie in this case. Corky Abrams is a deserving Hall of Famer who will get his day in the sun on Oct. 14 when he and the eight-person 2022 class are inducted.

The 6-foot-7 Abrams averaged 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over four years at SIU, finishing his decorated career with 1,035 points, 735 rebounds and 251 assists. The Salukis won 75 games and lost 33 in his time in Carbondale, making the 1975 NIT back when that tournament carried much more prestige than it does now and then reaching the Sweet Sixteen of the 1977 NCAA Tournament.

In 1976, Abrams was an All-Missouri Valley Conference player in SIU’s first season in the league. He scored a career-high 12.7 ppg and grabbed 7.6 rebounds, sinking 64.7% of his field goal tries. Forty-five years after playing his last game for the regal canines, he still holds the school record for field goal percentage at 59.9%.

“I didn’t really take any wild shots,” Abrams said. “I was more of a defensive player. But I did have one game where I made 11 of 11 shots from the field. It was a shocker.”

Abrams’ modesty aside, he probably could have scored more for a different team. But the SIU teams of his era had plenty of firepower. There was Mike “Stinger” Glenn, a 6-2 guard who pumped in 21 ppg as a senior and missed a total of nine free throws his last two years before embarking on a 10-year NBA career in which he made an impressive 54.2% of his shots.

Multiple players in Glenn’s NBA time pointed to him as the best pure shooter they ever saw. Abrams said he and Glenn, who both hailed from the Atlanta area, were more or less a package deal.

“We made a pact that we would go to college together,” Abrams said. “Both of our teams lost the state championship game our senior year. His school was in Class 2A and mine was in 3A.”

Abrams still remembers Glenn impressing a sellout crowd at Georgia Tech’s old Alexander Memorial Coliseum, a building that got much livelier about a decade later when Bobby Cremins successfully rebuilt the program into an Atlantic Coast Conference champion, with his shot-making ability.

Abrams also played alongside another future NBA player, Joe C. Meriwether. A 6-10 center who tallied 19.7 points and 12.9 boards per game from 1973-75 for the Salukis, Meriwether was a forerunner for many of the current big men in today’s pro game.

Meriwether was versatile, able to score as easily facing the bucket as he did in the post, and also offered excellent rim protection. He blocked 3.5 shots per game as a junior. Meriwether lasted 11 years and 670 games in the NBA, scoring 11.1 ppg in his second pro season with Atlanta, and finished his pro career with a season in Italy.

Abrams, Glenn and Meriwether were Black men who found a welcoming atmosphere at SIU, unlike at many other colleges in the 1970s where racism was more than subtle.

“(Head) coach (Paul) Lambert and (assistant) coach Herman Williams were great mentors and role models,” Abrams said. “SIU was before its time, accepting minority students and creating an atmosphere where a minority could thrive.

“Everyone was so positive and so nice. You didn’t see that at other universities. You could see SIU was open with minority students, especially after visiting two or three schools down south.”

Today, Abrams still lives in Atlanta. He retired last year after a 17-year stint with Concepts, Inc. as a graphic design artist. Abrams was also a youth minister and an employment counselor after getting his SIU degree.

When he returns to Carbondale in October, Abrams looks forward to reuniting with Williams, who he singled out several times during a Friday morning interview as having a major influence on his life.

“You could be yourself around him, you could confide in him and he looked out for you,” Abrams said of Williams. “It was like the Lord sent me there so I could be safe and have someone look out for you. He was just a positive influence.”