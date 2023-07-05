When Troy D’Amico first started cracking the SIU playing rotation as a freshman two years ago, it was because of his ability to defend multiple spots on the floor.

This year, the Salukis are likely to make D’Amico their go-to guy on offense.

Wait, what?

The same guy who’s never averaged more than 3.9 points in his two seasons in Carbondale might be the guy they look to first when they need a bucket?

“Troy’s a natural leader on the court and he has a good feel for the game,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins last week before a practice in Banterra Center. “He’s a tough kid and he’s going to have new opportunities this year. I think he’s excited for the season.”

Some of that might be coach-speak, but if you take a closer look at the numbers, there’s reason to believe D’Amico could become at least a poor man’s version of Marcus Domask. While they play in different ways, there are parts of their game which are similar. It’s just that D’Amico hasn’t been asked to score, rebound, pass and defend in concert the way Domask did for four years.

D’Amico admits he’s working harder this summer but adds that he’s not unique in that regard when it comes to this roster.

“I think everybody sees there’s a lot of room to step up,” he said. “There’s a lot of shots to (take). So we have to keep doing what we’ve done so far.”

The 6-foot-7, 212-pound D’Amico might not be as strong physically as Domask but could be a bit quicker. That’s one reason Mullins has been comfortable with asking him to guard many different types of players the last two years.

While D’Amico mostly played behind Domask for two seasons, he helped SIU win four in a row late in the 2021-22 season when he became a power forward in the team’s small-ball lineup that often saw Domask play center.

And D’Amico started the first nine games last year before becoming a key reserve following the insertion of Clarence Rupert into the lineup. D’Amico gave the team a spark in arguably its best road win of the season at Indiana State, helping them overcome a 15-point first half deficit with a terrific defensive showing in the second half of a 69-61 decision.

Then he displayed his ability to score in late season wins over Missouri State. He stung the Bears for a career-high 15 points in a 73-53 rout on Feb. 5 and delivered 10 in a 54-51 victory at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on March 3.

D’Amico sank 50.5% from the field, 17 of 45 from 3 and 78.3% at the foul line. Copy those numbers over a full year with more shots and that’s why there’s a fair share of optimism that he is capable of assuming a much larger role.

“I like to shoot it but I feel like I can do almost anything,” he said. “I can get to the rim and post up a little bit. Shoot, drive, pass … I would say I can take whatever the defense gives me.”

D’Amico’s rebound rate improved from one every 9.6 minutes as a freshman to one every 6.4 minutes last year. That included the game-sealing rebound of a Bryce Thompson miss on Nov. 10 in the Salukis’ 61-60 victory at Oklahoma State, where he also ended the Cowboys’ next-to-last possession with a steal.

This is a different year with new expectations for D’Amico. Big plays like that will no longer be seen as a pleasant surprise but part of the nightly landscape.

He and Mullins both feel he’s ready for a larger, more critical role.

“His versatility for me has always made him a special player,” Mullins said of D’Amico. “That and his competitive mindset. You can play him at multiple positions on the court. So much of basketball is becoming positionless now because guys can play in multiple areas.

“Troy’s one of those guys with his length and athleticism who can guard multiple positions. And on offense, he can set ball screens and come off ball screens. He’s just a basketball player.”