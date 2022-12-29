SIU Men's Basketball | Domask leads Salukis to win at Murray State

Grading the Salukis

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B+

SIU survived a 7:35 scoring drought to play pretty well on this side of the ball. The big thing was that it committed a season-low four turnovers, giving it a chance to enforce a slower pace than Murray State wanted to play. It helped that Marcus Domask and Lance Jones played like a team’s best players should in a tough road game. Domask had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Jones knocked down a team-high 21. Sixteen of the team’s 24 buckets were assisted.

Defense: A-

The Racers might have missed some decent looks early, but give the Salukis full marks for holding an explosive team in check throughout. While Rob Perry lit it up for a game-high 26 points, Murray State’s second and third-leading scorers, Jamari Smith and JaCobi Wood, were a combined 1 of 8 and scored just eight between them. SIU also improved greatly on the glass in the second half, outboarding the Racers 15-10.

Overall: A

Not too many teams are going to walk into CFSB Center and take a win home with them, so the Salukis pulled off quite a feat. Their ability to play a clean game and keep the crowd quiet by leading most of the night was how a veteran team should play on the road. And Domask and Jones showed why SIU should contend for the MVC title with big buckets down the stretch. The Salukis get a rare national TV chance on Sunday when Belmont comes to Banterra Center.