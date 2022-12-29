SIU Men's Basketball | Domask leads Salukis to win at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. – Marcus Domask has enjoyed higher-scoring games, but the case can be made that his performance Thursday night at Murray State might be his best this year.
Domask went off for 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, impacting the game at every key moment as SIU ended the Racers’ 20-game winning streak in CFSB Center with a 63-57 Missouri Valley Conference decision.
“Just our consistency and trusting each other,” Domask said about the outcome. “We didn’t have many letdowns on defense or offense. We didn’t have many turnovers and when they went on a run, we ended it. That was big.”
In winning their fifth straight game, the Salukis (10-4, 2-1) also got 21 points from Lance Jones, who canned a couple of huge 3s down the stretch and a twisting layup in rush-hour traffic that made it 61-54 with 49.9 seconds left.
Clarence Rupert tacked on a quiet 10 points for SIU, which hit 50 percent of its shots after halftime. Just as importantly, it didn’t commit a second half turnover until Domask fumbled a pass out of bounds with 32.7 seconds left. Its four turnovers were four fewer than its previous season low.
The Salukis entered the night averaging 14.7 turnovers per game. Their turnover rate per 100 possessions was in the 300s most of the year, per kenpom.com. It dropped to 287 after this one.
“It’s been obviously a weakness of ours,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins of turnovers. “We’ve really focused on that the last couple of days. Our guys did a good job of making simple passes and coming to stops in the paint.”
Rob Perry scored a game-high 26 points for Murray State (7-6, 2-1) on 11 of 17 shooting. But aside from Kenny White, Jr. and his 13 points, Perry didn’t get enough help. The team’s second and third-leading scorers, Jamari Smith and JaCobi Wood, combined for just eight points.
Domask muscled home a 3-point play with 5:25 left for a 54-44 Saluki lead, giving them the required cushion to withstand a Racer rally in the endgame.
“This is a hard conference to play in on the road,” Jones said. “Coach talks about playing it possession-by-possession and we just had to stay poised. We had to show our maturity and I feel like we did that tonight.”
SIU got off to an optimal start, scoring the game’s first seven points. Domask capped the run by slipping a pretty bounce pass in transition to a charging Jones for a layup.
It took the Salukis 7:35 to score their next points via a driving layup from Jones. Fortunately for them, a combination of good defense and Murray State missing some decent looks meant they only gave up nine points in that span.
The half’s remainder featured a bit more scoring, although it was still paced slowly. Neither team had more than 29 possessions in the half as the defenses were able to prevent easy, quick looks. The Racers did some damage by grabbing 10 offensive boards, five from DJ Burns, the guy SIU had to most keep off the glass.
Murray State led 23-22 after Burns muscled in a layup at the 1:47 mark, but the Salukis took some momentum into the locker room. Domask beat the shot clock, which was at 2 seconds on the inbounds pass, with a fallaway jumper and Clarence Rupert followed with a thunderous dunk off his steal.
While Trent Brown’s open 3-ball just before the horn came up begging, SIU still took a 26-23 edge into halftime despite its extra-long scoring drought. The keys were that it kept turnovers down and scored 12 points off the fast break.
Perry had 13 points in the half for the Racers, but his teammates combined to make only 3 of 18 shots.
DAWG BITES
Domask’s second assist enabled him to pass Kevin Dillard for 16th in school history. SIU finished the evening with 16 assists off 24 buckets, the 10th consecutive game it’s reached double-figure assists. … SIU earned a 30-16 advantage in points in the paint, improving its record to 7-0 in games where it’s outscored the opposition in the lane. … The Salukis are home on Sunday for a 4 p.m. start with Belmont in a game that will be aired on ESPNU, their first home appearance on national TV since the COVID-19 season in 2020-21.