Number one in your program.

And perhaps next month, number one in the league.

SIU senior Marcus Domask leads his team in scoring, rebounding and assists while leading the Salukis into a four-way tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference entering Saturday’s showdown at co-leader Drake.

Not too bad for anyone, but especially for someone playing with a clear mind for the first time in three years. A foot injury cost him the last 16 games of the 2020-21 season and affected him psychologically through last year, even as he paced the team in scoring (15.1), rebounding (5.2) and assists (3.9).

“This year, I’ve just been able to think about my play instead of my body,” he said after practice on Tuesday.

And that’s given opponents a lot to think about. A three-level scorer who doesn’t mind scrapping in traffic for tough rebounds, Domask is also a willing and very capable passer. His ability to handle the ball and see open men more than a pass away allows coach Bryan Mullins to use him as a point forward in some halfcourt sets.

Given the choice of scoring 20 points or finishing with eight assists, Domask displayed little hesitation.

“If I have eight assists, that means my teammates are playing well and hitting shots,” he said. “I think it’s a lot more fun in the locker room if you have balanced scoring. I’m taking a good pass over just about anything.”

Spoken just like the son of a coach. Domask played for his father, Dan, at Waupun High School in Waupun, Wis., which is 70 minutes northwest of Milwaukee. Waupun lost just one home game in Domask’s four seasons and won the Division 3 championship during his freshman year in 2016.

Domask averaged 26.1 ppg, 10 rebounds and 5.7 assists as a senior. By then, he committed to Northern Kentucky of the Horizon League. But NKU coach John Brannen left to take the job at Cincinnati and Domask re-opened his recruiting in April 2019.

Seven hours south, Mullins was coming back to his alma mater and looking for assistants – and players. He hired an assistant coach named Pat Monaghan who recruited Domask while working at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“I built a relationship with him,” Domask said, “and he went here and he wanted to keep recruiting me. Once I came on a recruiting visit here, I liked the place. I liked how important basketball felt to the community.

“I wanted to play in front of crowds of passionate fans and SIU has that.”

It didn’t take long for Domask to unlock that passion. His fadeaway jumper as time expired in February 2020 beat Missouri State and inspired a court-storming from the Dawg Pound portion of a crowd of 6,528 – the largest audience to attend a home game until 7,119 nearly filled Banterra Center on Jan. 1 for a 63-45 victory over Belmont.

That was the end of a seven-game win streak that the Salukis didn’t match until this year. Domask finished that one with a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left that put SIU ahead for good in a tense 53-49 decision.

There are times when Domask will use the memories of shots like that as a motivator. If he’s coming off a rough game, like a five-point outing that he had at Bradley on Feb. 1, he might punch up the video of his game-winner against Missouri State or a transition dunk he had in a Jan. 24 win over Murray State.

“If I’m struggling with something, I’ll watch highlights of myself to remind myself who I am,” he said. “That’s something that all athletes should do. Confidence is a huge part of hitting shots and making plays.”

After a 24-point, six-assist performance in Wednesday night’s 68-66 win over UIC, Domask is averaging 17.1 ppg, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The two-time All-MVC second team performer seems a cinch for first team honors.

Mullins certainly appreciates all that Domask brings to the floor – as well as his intangible aspects.

“He does everything the right way,” Mullins said. “That’s why good things happen to him as an athlete and a student. He has a good work ethic so he deserves all the accolades he’s receiving and will continue to receive.”

Could he continue to receive them next year at SIU? Like every NCAA athlete that played in the 2019-20 academic year, Domask has an extra year of eligibility after COVID-19 wiped out winter sports’ postseason and spring sports.

He could come back for a fifth season at SIU, transfer to another school or even try to follow AJ Green’s path. The former UNI star, who was the MVC Player of the Year last year, bet on himself and turned pro. Green wasn’t drafted, but landed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and is getting steady playing time with the team’s G League affiliate.

While Domask admits to not giving it much thought yet, feeling that his main focus should be on the Salukis’ pursuit of a conference title and potential NCAA Tournament bid, he said that all options for next year are on the table.

“I’m just trying to stay present in the moment,” he said. “When the season is done, I’ll think about that. I’ve not ruled anything out for next season.”