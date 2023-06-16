When Xavier Johnson arrived at SIU a year ago, he was a point guard trying to find his way on an experienced team many felt would make noise in the Missouri Valley Conference.

As Johnson goes through his summer paces now, he’s the unquestioned point guard of a team trying to figure out its identity with six new players and nine returnees, many of whom are slated to fill bigger roles.

“This is a little different, coming in and being older,” he said Wednesday morning after a workout in Banterra Center. “We have a lot of younger guys coming in and some new faces. I have to be a leader like some other guys like Trent (Brown) and Troy (D’Amico).”

That might mean scoring more than he’s been asked to score in his career – either at George Mason or with the Salukis. He’s the top returning scorer from last year’s team at 7.0 ppg and has never averaged more than 7.7 ppg in his career.

Johnson’s shooting slash line – .487/.427/.741 – suggests a player who is capable of scoring efficiently. He scored in double figures nine times last year, pumping in a season-high 23 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting in a Dec. 3 loss at Saint Louis.

But scoring was an ancillary pursuit for Johnson last year. His emphasis was on setting up Marcus Domask and Lance Jones for shots. That won’t be an option this year unless Johnson can pass the ball up north to Illinois or Purdue, respectively, as that duo transferred to Big 10 schools to play their COVID-19 seasons.

The suspicion is that over time, D’Amico could turn into this team’s go-to guy. But until that is proven during game action, Johnson is probably the best option. Can he do the toughest thing for a point guard – run the offense and hunt his shot when necessary?

“From his progress since he got here last summer, he’s probably grown as much as anyone we’ve had,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “I think he’s excited about this coming year and taking another big step forward. The work he's going to put in over the next four or five months will be huge for him.

“It’s about playing with confidence and being aggressive at all times. It might not mean scoring the ball but it might mean moving well without the ball, setting up guys and playing with great pace in transition. I think he’s in a place where in his second year, he’s going to be more comfortable.”

One way you might see Johnson assert himself more often is talking with teammates. He was one of 19 players around college basketball invited to a captains’ academy run by Athletes in Action last month in Ohio. The five-day camp teaches leadership skills through classroom work, shared experiences and team-building activities.

Johnson said the experience was worthwhile.

“Just being able to step up and lead, and find different ways to lead,” he said when asked what he gained from the camp. “Learning how to talk with different teammates to get the most out of them. I think that’s what I got from it.

“Everybody’s not the same. Everybody handles stuff differently. Being a leader is hard; you have to figure out which way to lead your teammates to get the most out of them. So it’s going to be a challenge.”

Teammate Trent Brown says it’s a challenge Johnson can certainly tackle.

“I see that he’s ready for it,” Brown said. “He’s an incredible person and an incredible teammate, and I love playing with him. I think he’s ready to take on a bigger leadership role. He’s super-vocal and he has a huge drive and passion to win.”

Can that drive, passion and ability help this team exceed modest expectations outside the locker room?

“I’m definitely going to have to make a jump in that area because I’m one of the most experienced guys on the team,” he said of increasing his scoring punch. “But I’ve still got to make the right plays and find my guys when they are open.”