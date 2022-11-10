SIU Men's Basketball | Late run, Domask 3 gives Salukis dramatic win at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Troy D’Amico grabbed the last rebound, dribbled away from defenders and flung the ball high into the air.

SIU high-stepped off the floor moments later with a Power 5 win in its pocket for the trip back to Carbondale after closing with a 10-1 run to stop Oklahoma State 61-60 Thursday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Marcus Domask provided the winning points with a corner 3-pointer from Lance Jones with 21.6 seconds left. SIU had a timeout remaining but coach Bryan Mullins opted to let it run a play instead of calling a timeout and allowing the Cowboys to set up their defense.

“I was supposed to go a different way but I just took what the defense gave me,” Jones said. "Marcus got to his spot and I still found him. I trust Marcus to take that shot 10 times out of 10 and I’ll live with that result every day of the week.”

Domask felt he might get a clean look after Jones shot the Salukis into contention by scoring seven straight points after Avery Anderson gave OSU a 59-51 lead with 4:10 left.

“Oklahoma State collapsed because they have a couple of rim protectors,” Domask said. “I knew if Lance got to the lane, which he did, they would probably turn their head and collapse. Lance made the right play and it was just a matter of hitting the shot.”

D’Amico stole an entry pass with 13.5 seconds left and was fouled but missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Cowboys (1-1) had a last chance to win, but Bryce Thompson’s fallaway jumper from 17 feet out with Trent Brown’s hand in his face came up short.

The Salukis (2-0) came away with their first victory over a TV league team since beating Colorado in a tournament last November in the Virgin Islands.

“What a win for these guys,” Mullins said. “You put all this work in for the last 5 or 6 months so they can have moments like this. The resiliency from this team … just incredible poise when we were down eight or 10.”

They were actually down 41-28 after OSU scored the first eight points of the second half. The margin was still in double figures as late as the 6:43 mark after 7-1 Moussa Cisse, who finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, dunked for a 55-45 advantage.

Jones scored a game-high 19 points for SIU, including seven straight after it trailed 59-51. Domask finished with 16, seven rebounds and four assists. The Salukis won despite making only 38.3 percent from the field, including 9 of 31 on 3s.

SIU got off to the good start it hoped for on the road. D’Amico got it off and running with a bucket via goaltending and a corner 3-pointer for a 5-2 lead at the first TV timeout. The defense forced a series of early misses from Oklahoma State and held its own on the glass.

The Salukis opened up a 13-4 advantage at the 13:39 mark of the half when Dalton Banks finished in transition. But the lead didn’t last as the Cowboys finally made some shots and got a series of stops with their long, athletic defense.

Texas State transfer Caleb Asberry tossed in a pair of 3-pointers to kick-start a 12-2 run that gave OSU its first edge at the 8:05 mark when Cisse hit a short jumper. SIU’s last lead of the half came with 6:40 left when Jones scored off Cisse’s goaltending violation.

Anderson scored six straight points to give the Cowboys their biggest margin of the half at 25-19. Their defense pushed the Salukis out near midcourt at times as they tried to run a halfcourt attack. It was a far cry from the 94-point outing Monday night against Little Rock.

But SIU hung around, pulling within two when AJ Ferguson drained a corner 3 with a minute left. However, Asberry sank his third 3 of the half and enabled OSU to head for intermission with a 33-28 cushion.

Anderson and Thompson each scored 14 points for the Cowboys, while Asberry supplied 13. But it was the Salukis that earned the right to celebrate one of their biggest wins in a while.

“The guys on the bench and on the floor never lost their belief,” Mullins said.

DAWG BITES

SIU F J.D. Muila (back) missed his second straight game and freshman F Scottie Ebube (broken fingers) also sat out. It’s not known when either player will return. … This was the teams’ first meeting in 14 years. The Salukis beat OSU 69-53 in the first round of the 2008 NIT at what was then SIU Arena for their last postseason win. … SIU finishes a busy first week with a 3 p.m. tip on Sunday at Southern Indiana, which will be playing its first home game as a Division I program. The Screaming Eagles dropped their DI debut game at Missouri Monday night 97-91.