SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis can't slow down SLU in defeat

ST. LOUIS – For SIU, scoring 72 points and shooting 50% from the field is usually good enough to win most games.

This wasn’t most games and Saint Louis wasn’t most opponents.

With point guard Yuri Collins slicing through the Salukis’ normally staunch defense for 13 points and 14 assists, the Billikens canned nearly 58% of their shots and pulled away in the last 10 minutes Saturday for an 85-72 win in Chaifetz Arena.

SIU (5-3) cut a 15-point first half deficit to 58-56 with 9:58 left in the game when Xavier Johnson canned his sixth 3-pointer of the day. But the work it did to pull within a possession of taking the lead was erased in 56 seconds.

That’s because Collins responded with a 3-point play, followed by another 3-point play by Fred Thatch on the next trip down the floor. The margin was back to eight just like that.

The Salukis never could push the figurative rock all the way up the hill.

“If we could have gotten a stop and scored to tie it or take the lead, that would have been huge for us,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “But as soon as it got back to two, they got it back to eight.”

Saint Louis (7-2) is the best team the Salukis have played this year, with apologies to 7-0 UNLV. SIU entered the day allowing only 58.3 points per game and permitting opponents to hit just 40.6% from the field.

The Billikens weren’t slowed in the least, aside from the first 10 minutes of the second half when the Salukis were able to cut off the penetration to an extent. They scored on 11 consecutive possessions in the first half when they went on a 20-2 run that helped build a 27-12 advantage.

Collins collected 10 first half assists and probably could have at least three more for the day, except his teammates missed point-blank looks.

“He understands the system and the guys he’s playing with,” Johnson said of Collins. “They play well off him and that makes it very difficult.”

The one thing SIU had going for it during the first half was Johnson’s 3-point shooting. The guy who entered the week 1 of 13 from distance piggybacked off a 4 for 4 performance at Evansville Wednesday night by hitting 5 of 6 in the opening 20 minutes.

That allowed the Salukis to trail just 46-38 at the break despite SLU’s 66.7 % marksmanship.

“We put ourselves in a hole early and had too many turnovers,” said Salukis guard Trent Brown. “We didn’t play very good transition defense and were behind the 8-ball a lot of the game. We were able to claw back and give ourselves a chance to win the game.”

But they simply couldn’t slow the Billikens down when it mattered. They put four players in double figures, led by Missouri transfer Javon Pickett with 23 points on just 10 shot attempts. Gibson Jimerson added 15 and Thatch scored 13 off the bench.

Aside from 14 turnovers, some of them coming in the worst possible moments, Mullins liked much of what his team did offensively. SIU hit 50% from the field and actually got to the line 20 times, sinking 17. It was just the third time in eight games they reached 20 attempts.

However, Mullins was left to bemoan his team’s inability to stop Collins or SLU.

“For us to be the type of team we want to be, we have to have unbelievable effort on the (defensive) end,” Mullins said. “We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get back to how we can guard.”

DAWG BITES

Marcus Domask heated up after a slow start and finished with 18 points on nine shot attempts, sinking all eight of his free throws. Lance Jones tallied 12 points and a team-high four assists but made only 3 of 11 shots from the field. … Rebounding became a bigger problem as the day progressed. SIU was outboarded 32-18, managing just eight caroms in the second half. … The last time the Salukis allowed 80 or more points in a game was Jan. 12, 2022, when they fell 81-76 at Missouri State. It’s only the fifth time in three years they’ve given up 80 or more. … SIU hosts Indiana State, which is off to an 8-1 start that includes a win over Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.