SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis use balance, defense to rout Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — This trip to Evansville went a whole lot better than the last one did.

SIU got the scoring balance it desired Wednesday night to go along with its usual stingy defense and made short work of rebuilding Evansville 80-53 in each team’s Missouri Valley Conference opener at the Ford Center.

In a far cry from their 71-53 upset loss Nov. 13 on the west side of town at Southern Indiana, the Salukis (5-2, 1-0) hit the figurative X button about halfway through the first half for a ridiculous 55-18 run that bridged the halves.

“I thought the guys were playing for each other,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “Defensively, offensively, they brought great energy and the bench was great. Some of these guys, they see a shot go in and it gives them a little extra step.

“We’ve been guarding at a pretty good level the first six games. We just haven’t shot the ball at a level that we’re capable of.”

The Salukis led by as many as 37 points after Foster Wonders hit a leaner in the lane for a 66-29 advantage with 10:26 remaining. While SIU’s standard of play dipped for the game’s remainder, it was never in trouble as it cracked 64 points for the first time since its opening game.

Lance Jones led four players in double figures with 17 points, adding nine assists, six rebounds and six steals in a great all-around effort. Jones sank 7 of 14 shots from the field, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers, after going 12 of 43 in his previous four games.

“It was kind of in my head the last couple of days about shots not falling,” Jones said. “I talked to a couple of coaches and they told me to keep my confidence. Every good player goes through slumps. It’s about how you respond to it.”

Xavier Johnson sank four of the Salukis’ 12 3-pointers in scoring a season-high 14, while Trent Brown added 11 points and Clarence Rupert came off the bench to net 10. Johnson and Brown teamed to hit all seven of their 3s.

Coming into the night, Johnson was just 1 of 13 on 3-pointers.

“Definitely felt good,” he said. “I just kept trusting my work. It was good to see the first one go down. That gave me the confidence to keep shooting it.”

SIU rolled despite getting just five points from 19 ppg scorer Marcus Domask. Evansville double-teamed him on every touch during the first half, but Domask burned them with seven assists.

Antoine Smith scored 12 points for the Purple Aces (2-7, 0-1), which committed 20 turnovers that became 28 SIU points.

The first half could be divided into two segments. In the first 10 minutes, SIU struggled to make shots and Evansville hung around by punching the ball inside just often enough to stay competitive. A Preston Phillips putback made it 11-11 at the 10:55 mark.

Beginning with a 3-pointer by Wonders with 9:57 left, though, it was all Salukis, all the time. Their defense was active, forcing turnovers or tough shots, then finishing possessions with a rebound. They permitted just a pair of offensive boards in the half.

And on the other hand, SIU made shots in a manner that hasn’t happened since a season-opening 94-63 rout of Little Rock on Nov. 7. It helped that it converted 10 turnovers into 13 points and that it ran well enough to bag 15 fast-break points.

Moving the ball crisply contributed to 18 of 29 shooting in the half, which was capped in grand style by excellent situational basketball. The regal canines took advantage of a 2-for-1 chance in the final minute by getting consecutive layups from Rupert, the last one coming off a stickback with 2.2 seconds remaining.

That sent the Salukis into the locker room with a 41-21 halftime cushion, further quieting a small crowd that didn’t seem inclined to make much noise when the Purple Aces were competitive.

DAWG BITES

Jawaun Newton was the first man off the SIU bench, which was fitting considering he played the first 103 games of his college career at Evansville. Newton averaged 8 ppg and 3.6 rebounds, scoring in double figures his last two years with the Aces. … Every Saluki who played in the first half scored except for Domask and he got his bucket out of the way with a fast-break dunk at the 17:04 mark off a Lance Jones feed. … Brown enjoyed his first double-figure night since scoring 13 in the MVC Tournament against Bradley on March 4, 2021. … SIU travels to Saint Louis Saturday for a 3 p.m. tip with the Billikens.