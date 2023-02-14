Grading the Salukis

Offense: B-

There were still too many turnovers in the first half and poor 3-point shooting (2-14), but SIU at least had the good sense to attack inside the arc and finished the night at 48%. Clarence Rupert scored a career-high 14 points, mostly set up by feeds from Marcus Domask (7 assists) and Lance Jones (5). And Jones saved his two makes for the Salukis’ game-sealing 11-0 run, a 3-pointer and a transition layup.

Defense: B

Valparaiso’s two big scorers, Ben Krikke and Kobe King, each got 24 points. The rest of the team combined for 14, which is why SIU got out of town with the win. The Salukis held the other seven Beacons who played to 5 of 20 shooting and also turned 12 turnovers into 19 points. Krikke scored 16 second half points, but got just a foul shot in a five-minute span that coincided with SIU’s big run that gave it the lead for good.

Overall: B

SIU won its 20th game for the first time in six years and also stayed in contention for the MVC regular season title. More importantly, it took a big step toward earning a top four seed for the conference tournament, which would give it a bye until the quarterfinals on March 3. Now it has a big opportunity on national TV Sunday when it welcomes Bradley to the Banterra Center. And it will have four days rest, which should enable it to be fresh for this one.