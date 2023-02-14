VALPARAISO, Ind. — When Kobe King hit a layup to give Valparaiso its first lead of the game with 5:48 left Tuesday night, predicting an SIU win seemed to be a roll of the dice.
So it was fitting that the Salukis stepped up to the table and came up with an 11.
As in an 11-0 run that turned the game their way for good in a 66-62 triumph that kept their hopes of a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title alive.
“This was a mandatory win,” said forward Clarence Rupert. “We were trying to get back into that win column, so this was a big win for us.”
Rupert carried his share of the mail early with a career-high 14 points, all in the game’s first 22 minutes, that helped SIU (20-8, 12-5) establish a pair of 12-point leads in the second half. But the Beacons (11-17, 5-12) chipped away and finally erased their game-long deficit.
At that point, the Salukis were on the precipice of a potentially devastating loss, one that would have dropped them into fifth place in the Valley. It would have forced them to win out just to avoid the play-in round on Thursday at Arch Madness.
Instead, this was the response they crafted: Two free throws by Marcus Domask. A 3-pointer by Lance Jones, who had missed his first seven shots, most of them badly. A JD Muila layup off a Domask pass. A Jones layup off a turnover. And after Valpo burned its last timeout with 4:01 left, a Domask putback.
A 49-48 deficit was suddenly a 59-49 lead, one that SIU successfully nursed to the finish line over the last three-plus minutes despite the Beacons’ best efforts.
One that got them within a half-game of MVC co-leaders Bradley and Drake.
“I thought the guys had a great mindset,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “They knew this was a big game, an important game. They knew we didn’t play well at Drake on Saturday and they really wanted to win this one.
“I just don’t think the guys ever got rattled. They were confident out there. I’m proud of them.”
How much did SIU want to win? Mullins even drew a rare technical, his first in more than a year, when Marques Pettigrew popped him with 9:14 left in the game after Scottie Ebube appeared to be fouled with no whistle as Quinton Green blocked his shot.
That came in the middle of a stretch where the Salukis’ offense endured 4 ½ minutes without scoring. Fortunately for them, Valpo needed five possessions to take its only lead after drawing within a point. And SIU came up with the right response after falling behind for 26 seconds.
The Salukis missed three foul shots in the last two minutes, but Xavier Johnson’s swish with 5.5 seconds left gave them a two-possession lead.
“This is a tough place to win and this is a team that is playing good basketball,” Mullins said. “We made enough plays and we played with poise. We turned our defense to offense.”
SIU finished with 19 points off turnovers to the Beacons’ seven and also used its superior depth to create a 20-4 advantage in bench scoring. It also got 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds from Domask in a solid all-around effort.
King and Ben Krikke each scored 24 for Valpo. The rest of the team managed a whopping 14 on 5 of 20 shooting. Green, the team’s other double-figure scorer, was just 1 of 7 from the floor for five points.
Mullins said Monday that he was looking for his team to be more like themselves than they were at Drake, when they fell behind 16-0 and 22-2 en route to an 82-59 beatdown. It wasn’t perfection by any means, but it was a win the team sorely needed.
“This was big for us,” Rupert said, “and now we need to keep it going.”
DAWG BITES
This was the only meeting of the season between the teams. Every MVC team plays two opponents just once under the new scheduling format in a 12-team, 20-game league. … The teams combined to miss 20 of their first 21 3-point attempts. Each finished the game at 2 for 14. … Dalton Banks gave SIU a big lift off the bench with eight points in 15 minutes. … The Salukis are off until Sunday, when they host Bradley at 1 p.m. in a game to be aired by ESPN2.