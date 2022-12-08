SIU Men's Basketball | Wonders pushes for more minutes

Foster Wonders’ best work last year might have occurred about 90 minutes before most SIU games with no fans in the building.

It was then that Wonders and fellow freshman Scottie Ebube, who each took redshirt seasons, went through their game-day drills with assistant coaches running the show. By the time they finished that workout, they were dripping sweat as though they’d played 30 minutes in a real game.

Last year’s sweat equity might be why Wonders is making a serious push for more minutes this year. The 6-5 guard from Iron Mountain, Michigan enjoyed a career-high 11-point outing Wednesday night in a 74-71 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Indiana State.

Wonders hit 4 of 6 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line. He contributed to an 18-3 second half run with a 3-pointer at the 12:43 mark that pulled the Salukis within 53-48, then drilled another 3 with 2:40 left that made it a 67-65 game.

“The big thing was my teammates had confidence to get me the shot if I was open,” he said. “They did a good job of setting me up and getting me open, which made me more confident.”

Fourth-year coach Bryan Mullins has clearly developed more confidence in Wonders to do the job on both ends of the floor. That’s why since not getting off the bench in November games against Tennessee State and UNLV, Wonders has averaged 12.5 minutes over the last four games, culminating in a career-high 20 Wednesday night.

There was also this notable stat: SIU outscored the Sycamores by 11 in Wonders’ time on the floor. Only two other players were plus during their minutes and they combined didn’t play as long as Wonders.

“He’s came in and played well in all his opportunities, I think, and he’s getting more comfortable,” Mullins said. “The more he plays, the more he gets up to the speed of the game defensively. I think he’s going to continue to progress.

“He watches films, he’s a hard worker, and I think he’s going to continue to excel and do well.”

Wonders’ defensive improvements aside, the main reason he’s out there is because he’s what some coaches might call a “plus-plus” shooter on a scouting report. That is, if he’s in the game, don’t help off him.

Wonders is 10 of 20 from 3 over 75 minutes in seven games. When his few 2-point shots are factored into the mix, his effective field goal percentage is 69.2%. That will help a guy find playing time anywhere.

And he’s not strictly a shooter. Wonders has shown the ability to score off his dribble in the mid-range, although he’d rather shoot the 3. One doesn’t score more than 2,200 career points in high school simply by playing HORSE games around the arc.

Wonders is the all-time leading scorer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and was the runner-up for Mr. Basketball in the state as a senior. Wonders’ Iron Mountain team came within two controversial calls of a 2019 state title, but a traveling violation took away a potential clinching bucket and an intentional foul call led to game-winning free throws for Pewamo-Westphalia with 0.7 seconds remaining.

The No. 5 ranked player in Michigan as a senior, Wonders is averaging 5.1 ppg for the Salukis and has committed just two turnovers. When they host Alcorn State Saturday night, it’s likely that Wonders will be one of the first guys off the bench.

“Staying ready, working hard in practice and preparing hard helps,” Wonders said. “If I’m asked to play extra minutes, I’ll be ready.”

As Wednesday night proved, Wonders is a man of his word.