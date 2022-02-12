SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey, Salukis continue MVC title quest

Minutes after Friday night’s 64-60 Missouri Valley Conference home win over Northern Iowa, SIU senior guard Makenzie Silvey was asked how much the team talks about winning a conference championship.

“We don’t really talk about it much right now,” she said. “There’s still a lot of games to play. We still have to play at Illinois State and we still have to play Drake, which is a great program. Anybody can beat anybody in this league.

“Obviously, that’s the goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season, but we’re just looking at the next game and trying to get that one.”

That next game for the Salukis (14-7, 9-2) comes Sunday at the Banterra Center, where they host Drake in the yearly Blackout Cancer game at 2. They’ll enter a game behind first place Illinois State, which held off Valparaiso 85-80 Saturday in northwest Indiana to stay atop the Valley.

Picked eighth in the MVC preseason poll, SIU has shown its staying power at every turn through 11 conference games. Winning last month at Drake showed the league this wasn’t the same Saluki team that gave in during prior seasons when faced with a second half deficit on the road against a good opponent.

Winning nearly wire-to-wire a week later against Illinois State displayed that SIU didn’t have to play its best game to beat a good team. And the last three games – home wins over Missouri State and UNI, a one-point defeat at Missouri State – proved beyond the shadow of a doubt the regal canines are worthy contenders.

The last seven games of the regular season will show if SIU can capture its first regular season title in 15 years and present coach Cindy Stein with quite the parting gift in her final year on the job.

If the Salukis keep getting key contributions from others on their roster to go along with the scoring that Silvey, Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker have provided, there’s no reason why they can’t.

The senior trio combined for 43 on Friday night, but there were few passengers among the nine who played. Quierra Love hit key foul shots at the end and hassled UNI standout Karli Rucker into a 4 of 14 night, while Adrianna Katcher came up with a key bucket and a blocked shot late.

There were also six points off the bench for Laniah Randle, who’s earning Stein’s trust and getting more critical minutes.

“I’m proud of all of them,” Stein said. “It just seemed like someone was always stepping up and making plays.”

Walker wasn’t one of them at the end, fouling out with 2:20 left and then getting ejected after drawing a technical. It marked the fifth time Walker was disqualified on fouls. And Stein clearly wasn’t happy with how Walker was officiated.

Asked if Walker was frustrated with her performance or the calls, Stein made it pretty clear pretty fast that she feels Walker doesn’t always get a fair shake.

“I know she got Td for saying something, but I will tell you this: She gets pushed and shoved a lot, but because she’s a big, strong girl, she gets blamed for a lot,” Stein said. “And I don’t think it’s right.

“I get a little wound up about this stuff. People call her a flopper, but she’s trying to get in position to take charges and you don’t see a girl her size doing that. But she’s gritty like that. I didn’t see her do anything that they weren’t doing.”

DAWG BITES

Brockmeyer is 14 rebounds shy of becoming the third player in program history to reach 1,000 for her career. Dyana Pierre’s mark of 1,218 is unlikely to be beaten any time soon, but Brockmeyer could pass Sue Faber (1,014) as soon as next weekend. … Brockmeyer notched one of her 10 double-doubles last month at Drake with 12 points and 10 boards despite foul trouble. Silvey scored 20 and grabbed 12 caroms in SIU’s 60-49 win. … The Salukis are on the road next week against Bradley Friday night and Illinois State on Feb. 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.