Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hornecker gives Salukis a spark

Four days before the season started, SIU men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins was asked about the possibility of redshirting 7-0 true freshman Cade Hornecker.

“We’ll see how the start of the season goes,” Mullins said. “If he or (freshman guard) J.R. (Jacobs) aren’t in the top 10 rotation, then that’s a conversation that would happen.”

As of just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, the conversation regarding Hornecker changed for good. With JD Muila (back) and Scottie Ebube (broken fingers) on the shelf, and Clarence Rupert in foul trouble, Mullins officially took Hornecker’s figurative redshirt and lit it on fire.

And with it, he gave the Salukis a spark they needed to get breathing room against Tennessee State. Hornecker scored on his first touch with SIU, added two free throws in the second half and supplied some intelligent defense in the lane.

Hornecker’s four points and two rebounds over seven minutes in a 57-44 win might not sound like much impact, but here’s a number that speaks more to how he helped the team: In his minutes, the Salukis outscored the Tigers by 10 points.

That’s why he was brought to the interview room. And, as it turned out, he also delivered an all-star appearance in front of us media types.

“I honestly felt like I wasn’t ready the first couple of games,” Hornecker said, “but when he asked me my thoughts, I also felt like I needed the opportunity. So he called me into the office today and told me he was going to give me the chance, so be ready for it.”

The crowd of 3,780 buzzed to life when Hornecker ambled to the scorer’s table. They loudly cheered when Hornecker’s layup broke a scoring drought of nearly 5 ½ minutes and started an 11-3 run to end the first half.

The best contributions Hornecker made, though, might not have appeared on a stat sheet. He offered a presence in the lane SIU hasn’t always had in recent years. He battled for position, forced Tennessee State post players into tough shots and helped the Salukis hold a team 40 points under its per-game average.

“It’s exciting, knowing all the work we put in on a daily basis,” he said. “So to go in there and help my team get a win is all I can ask for.”

Hornecker’s self-confidence was evident in his play and in his comments. Here’s a guy not afraid to bet on himself, even when logic suggests a cautious approach. This lad didn’t come all the way here from Amarillo to ride the bench.

What’s more, Hornecker has already gained an appreciation for the average SIU fan, based on an observation he made about his first few months in Carbondale.

“I see people around town and it’s crazy,” he said. “People already know me and I hadn’t played any minutes for the team. It’s definitely exciting to have some familiar faces in the crowd.”

With Ebube out for at least another five weeks and Muila in limbo – backs are an unpredictable thing, after all – Hornecker has his shot to stake a Texas-sized claim to a regular spot in the Saluki lineup.

He certainly got noticed by one of his new teammates.

“Cade was huge for us,” said Marcus Domask after an 18-point, 10-rebound effort. “He came in right away and got a bucket, had some big defensive coverages on ball screens and his vocal-ness as a freshman was big-time.”

The numbers weren’t big, but the contribution was. And it whetted some appetites around the program – and probably with the fan base – to see more of Hornecker.