Sports Column | Bucky Dent: NCAA's light Louisville, Kansas sanctions spell little change

The late Jerry Tarkanian, who had his share of run-ins with the NCAA during a successful coaching career at Long Beach State, UNLV and Fresno State, once said that the NCAA was so mad at Kentucky that it would give Cleveland State another year of probation.

From the file of the more things change, the more they stay the same, we present to you Louisville and Kansas. After years of “investigations,” they will apparently escape with punishments softer than Makenzie Silvey’s shooting touch.

Look, it’s hard to tell where the line between good and bad exists any more in TV league basketball. It reminds me of a comment from NASCAR legend Richard Petty, who was regarded as one of the good guys in racing, when he was asked about doing anything in his power to win a race.

“If you ain’t trying to cheat a little, you ain’t likely to win much,” he said.

The cynical among us don’t have many problems translating that into Power 5 leagues. We’ve heard all the stories, seen all the justifications, absorbed all the excuses. Let me tell you, it’s uglier than North Dakota State at Western Illinois will be Saturday, which is saying something.

In the cases of Louisville and Kansas, this stuff is pretty sordid. In Louisville’s instance, it looks even more egregious because violations occurred under consecutive coaching staffs. Rick Pitino and Chris Mack’s tenures were both gassed in light of the cheating.

I was in Louisville in February 2016 the day after a really good Pitino team – one that played well above the sum of its parts, as his squads usually do – was withdrawn from tournament consideration by university administration eager to get ahead of the NCAA posse.

Pitino put on a big show that day after the Cardinals routed a bad Boston College side. He called for the NCAA to fine institutions as much as $15 million for breaking rules and also said coaches should be docked half their pay.

Which in the case of some Power 5 coaches, means they might make only a couple of million a year instead of four million. Or in the case of Kansas’ Bill Self, he’d have to survive on just over five million a year.

Oh, the humanity.

Speaking of Self, he and assistant Kurtis Townsend were slapped with laughably lenient four-game bans for their roles in the Jayhawks’ scandal. You think they care about a four-game ban after the unfair advantages they gained from an Adidas relationship helped them win a national championship back in April? As they say in MLB, flags fly forever.

Also, any additional adjudication in this case probably won’t happen until the end of this season. Goodness knows the NCAA wouldn’t want to stop another blueblood run to a Final Four and have to answer to TV networks who market tournament programming around programs like Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky.

If you thought for five seconds that the networks wanted to see Saint Peter’s crash the Final Four last spring, the same way Butler did two years in a row or that George Mason did in 2006, you’re not living in reality. They were waving those Carolina blue pom-poms like there was no tomorrow.

College basketball is a lot like MLB once was – it survives and often thrives, especially in the postseason, in spite of its leadership. MLB is wobbling towards ruin with Rob Manfred grabbing at cash incessantly.

As for the NCAA? Its apparent attitude about this could best be explained by a quote from former NBA star Derrick Coleman, when asked about fines because he wouldn’t follow a team-mandated dress code.

"Whoop-de-damn-do."