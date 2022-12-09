Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU needs quicker starts, fewer turnovers to succeed

Let’s get one thing out of the way right now: Indiana State is good enough to win the Missouri Valley Conference title.

The Sycamores own the necessary versatility, depth and skill to beat anyone anywhere. That’s been proven by an overtime home win over preseason favorite Drake and then a three-point win Wednesday night at SIU in which they coughed up a 13-point second half lead before winning the last five minutes.

So about those Salukis … what should we make of these first nine games? That 5-4 record and 1-1 league mark seems like an underperformance, considering how good the roster looked back in October.

The defeats at Southern Indiana and Saint Louis were inevitable for one reason or another. They played like a tired team at USI and SLU is the best team they’ve played so far. Losing to UNLV on a neutral floor was irritating but not completely awful since the Rebels are unbeaten and looking like a Mountain West Conference contender.

And as we’ve said before, it appears that Indiana State was vastly undervalued in preseason polls. At this point, its seventh-place prediction appears to be more than a few spots too high.

But again, what about SIU? Is this an MVC contender or is it what it was last year – a .500 team that plays the contenders close but can’t consistently beat them? These are questions few thought they’ve have to ponder in December, present company included.

We delved into a couple of the issues plaguing this team in previewing Saturday night’s game with Alcorn State, but we can give them a different look here. Slow starts and turnovers shouldn’t be consistent problems for a veteran team, but they have been for the Salukis.

As often as not, SIU hasn’t always come out of the starting blocks like Ben Johnson on steroids. Falling behind by 15 and 14 points in the first half of the last two games isn’t optimal for any team. It’s less optimal for a team that would rather control pace like the Salukis.

When you play at one of the slowest tempos in Division I, it behooves you to be efficient with possessions. You have to get good shots while minimizing turnovers. SIU is making 46% from the field and nearly 74% from the line, which is fine.

It’s also averaging almost 15 turnovers per game, which is not. Championship teams don’t hack up turnovers on nearly 22% of their possessions like the Salukis have. And it’s not just one or two guys causing the problems; even Marcus Domask had five turnovers against Indiana State.

Turnovers not only cost you chances to score, they often give opponents a chance to score before you can get your defense set up. The Sycamores earned a 23-11 advantage in points off turnovers. The final margin was three points. That says it all.

There are at least 23 games left in SIU’s season, 19 of them against MVC teams. There is plenty of time for the Salukis to figure out their problems and make them assets. Quit falling behind 27-12, stop ending two of every 10 possessions with turnovers and the results are bound to improve.

Will the Salukis do those things, though? A season that fairly burst with possibilities after winning at Oklahoma State on Nov. 10 seems a lot less promising now than it did then. Those possibilities can still be fulfilled, but SIU must start paying more attention to detail and quit giving away so much in order to be the team it believes it can be.