Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Sometimes, the stories write themselves

As I walked out of Banterra Center Wednesday night after filing my second write-thru of SIU’s 53-49 win over Drake, I was thinking to myself that sometimes, the stories basically write themselves.

I’m referring, of course, to how the Salukis tied the longest winning streak of the Bryan Mullins era. Marcus Domask hit an absolutely cold-blooded 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds left over Tucker DeVries to put them ahead for good.

That Domask hit the shot shouldn’t be surprising. He’s made game-winners before and he’s usually the team’s first option when it absolutely needs a bucket. But that it happened against the Bulldogs could be regarded by some as payback by the basketball gods.

If you follow SIU, you’ll know what I’m talking about. If you don’t or if you might have forgotten, here’s why it was a story that wrote itself.

Last January, the Salukis had a chance to beat Drake on the final shot. Only they never took it. Domask got the ball, got doubled and took too long to pass to an open Dalton Banks along the right baseline. Banks’ jumper came after time expired.

About a month later, Domask got a second chance. SIU had the ball down two with enough time to force overtime or twin. Domask squeezed off a pretty decent 10-footer in the lane but the shot banged off the rim and the Bulldogs won.

So it was understandable why this was such a big moment for him and the team. Drake might be just 2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference at the moment, but it’s still going to have a say as to who wins the league. It’s too experienced and talented not to have some influence on it.

And that Domask made the big shot certainly wasn’t lost on Mullins.

“I’m happy for Marcus,” Mullins said. “He just made a play. We got the ball in his hands. He drove, got cut off, got the ball again … and that’s what talented, winning players do.”

Domask’s instincts are as good as any player in the league. If you troll my Twitter account during a game, you’ll see at least one reference to his passing ability, which I believe is the best part of his game. There are times he serves as a point forward for the Salukis.

But there are also times when he could stand to hunt his shot a bit more. He leads the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game while shooting 49.2% and averaging just over 12 shot attempts per game.

He tried just five shots over the first 32 or so minutes Wednesday night and scored just six points. He scored 15 points over the last seven-plus minutes, including what might have been the three biggest of his career.

There’s another way to describe the shot he made that decided the game: A Player of the Year type shot. There are 15 conference games left for SIU, but think about this. Domask leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists.

If that continues into March and the Salukis have contended for or won the MVC regular season title, there’s no other logical choice for the Larry Bird Trophy given to the league’s top player.

Not only that, but with the number of close games teams play in this league, there’s a chance Domask is going to launch a couple of more potential game-winners. And if he makes those, you might as well grab that trophy, put some postage on it and send it to Carbondale now.

That, too, is a story that can write itself.