Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Poise key to early success for Salukis

The early season performances by the SIU men’s and women’s basketball teams have been both interesting and encouraging.

If there is one word to sum up the early performances to far, it’s poise.

That’s particularly true of the men’s team which is relying primarily on newcomers to the program.

The Salukis return just two starters in sophomores Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. And, the experience doesn’t run much deeper than that. Trent Brown saw considerable minutes last year and Sekou Dembele has logged some time in an SIU uniform, but other than that, the Saluki roster is filled with newcomers.

Granted, that’s a touch misleading.

Ben Harvey has a year of Division 1 experience under his belt. He played one year at Eastern Illinois before transferring to SIU. And, Anthony D’Avanzo, a graduate transfer, played at Division II Lewis University.

Jakolby Long and Steven Verplancken, two more transfers, also see quality minutes.

Despite the new and disparate parts, the Salukis seemed to have meshed well together early this season, especially considering the fact that coach Bryan Mullins missed a pair of games after testing positive for COVID-19.