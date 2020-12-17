Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Poise key to early success for Salukis

The early season performances by the SIU men’s and women’s basketball teams have been both interesting and encouraging.
If there is one word to sum up the early performances to far, it’s poise.
That’s particularly true of the men’s team which is relying primarily on newcomers to the program.
The Salukis return just two starters in sophomores Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. And, the experience doesn’t run much deeper than that. Trent Brown saw considerable minutes last year and Sekou Dembele has logged some time in an SIU uniform, but other than that, the Saluki roster is filled with newcomers.
Granted, that’s a touch misleading.
Ben Harvey has a year of Division 1 experience under his belt. He played one year at Eastern Illinois before transferring to SIU. And, Anthony D’Avanzo, a graduate transfer, played at Division II Lewis University.
Jakolby Long and Steven Verplancken, two more transfers, also see quality minutes.
Despite the new and disparate parts, the Salukis seemed to have meshed well together early this season, especially considering the fact that coach Bryan Mullins missed a pair of games after testing positive for COVID-19.
Last Friday, the Salukis led Murray State for most of the game, only to see the Racers take the lead late. Given the team’s youth and inexperience at the Division 1 level, it wouldn’t have been a shock to see the team wilt down the stretch.
It didn’t happen. The Salukis bucked it up on defense, took its time on offense and executed. SIU also made critical free throws down the stretch. All marks of a poised team.
Two other points, the SIU coaching staff has shown a great deal of confidence in D’Avanzo early and it’s paid off. With J.D. Muila out of commission with a knee injury, D’Avanzo’s scoring and work on the boards will be critical.
Finally, although Domask is clearly the offensive leader of the team, the Salukis haven’t needed him to score to be effective so far. This team has all the makings of a blue-collar squad that doesn’t rely on star power – something that has spelled success at SIU in years past.
In the meantime, after losing their season opener to Eastern Michigan, the women rebounded with back-to-back wins over Ohio Valley Conference opponents Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri.
Both games were tight going into the fourth quarter, but the Salukis dominated the final 10 minutes of each game. Before SEMO scored a couple late baskets, SIU had a 36-3 fourth quarter advantage over their OVC opponents.
The ability to close out games is a sign of a poised confident group.
The Saluki offense will be built around four-year starters Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer, the only two returning starters. Silvey has scored well over 1,000 points, and barring injury Brockmeyer will surpass that milestone shortly. She came into the season with 919 points.
So far this season Gabby Walker, a senior forward, has done a good job of picking up the offensive slack for the departed Nicole Martin. And, freshman Quierra Love appears to be the heir apparent to graduated point guard Brittney Patrick.
The Salukis also have junior guards Caitlin Link and Payton McCallister. Both have started at times for SIU. Both have been key contributors at times. However, both have lacked the consistency to keep them in the starting lineup.
They have shown to be capable – McCallister hit five treys in the win over SEMO – a couple at critical times. Their contributions will be critical if the Saluki women are to continue winning.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!