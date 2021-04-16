Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Alford a high-scoring distributor for Logan men

Cam Alford is glad 12th-ranked John A. Logan College's men's basketball team got a bye at the NJCAA Tournament, because the team will get an early glimpse at its competition and have some time to get comfortable.

Alford, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound point guard from Brownsburg, Indiana, made a living getting uncomfortable this season. Ranked the 17th-best prospect in Indiana when he signed with Alabama A&M, Alford and the Bulldogs won eight games his freshman season. He scored 32 points to get them one of them, a 59-49 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but left in search of greener pastures.

Today, he is preparing to take the fourth-seeded Vols into the Hutchinson (Kansas) Sports Arena for a four-game run at the NJCAA Tournament. Because it will take four games to win it.

"It's been a blessing," Alford said. "It's been night and day. I don't want to talk bad about 'em, but we won eight games (at A&M). It ain't a secret, and coming here and having a chance at a national tournament, it's a blessing. Just stay humble and keep working."