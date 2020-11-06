Where Are They Now? | Kyle Smithpeters building legacy of success

Kyle Smithpeters understands the true meaning of what it means to be a coach, and his record only speaks for half of it.
Since graduating from Harrisburg in 2001, Smithpeters has created a legacy of his own since becoming John A. Logan’s seventh basketball coach in program history. During his first season as head coach in 2012, he led the Vols to an 18-12 record at the age of 29. Fast forward to the 2019-20 season and Smithpeters has since maximized that production to the tune of seven-straight seasons with 20 or more wins.
Smithpeters' team was poised for a run at the National Title before entering the tournament as the No. 5 overall seed before the Vols' season was cut short due to COVID-19. A career record of 194 wins and 64 losses has created a lot of positive momentum for years to come, but a season stripped away has placed a chip on the coach's shoulder to continue success not only on the court, but also in the classroom.
“I tell my players that you only have the ability to control your attitude and effort,” Smithpeters said entering his ninth season at Logan. “I’ve been fortunate to have a great group of assistant coaches and teachers that care about their students.”
Being the oldest of six siblings, Smithpeters has taken his role of leading to heart with his program, completing multiple semesters over a 3.0 team GPA. The 37-year-old stresses academics as much as he does basketball, which was a method passed down from his parents, Randy and Patricia Smithpeters.
Kyle played high school basketball for his father Randy, a longtime Hall of Fame coach at Harrisburg, where they enjoyed moments such as a sectional championship run in the 2000-01 season. His father Randy has accumulated 478 career wins, including 14 regional titles, six sectional titles, two super-sectional titles and a state championship in 2013 when Kyle’s youngest brother Tyler played on the team.
Smithpeters plans to continue his father's work ethic.
“It was always good having dad as a coach,” he said. “I learned the importance of discipline from him and I’m appreciative of that. Seeing his work ethic on and off the court helped me realize how dedicated you have to be in this profession. We had a great group of guys and we had more players at our house for dinner than we did family members.”
While basketball was the sport that later earned Smithpeters an athletic scholarship to play at Southeastern Community College (Ill.), he also competed on the Harrisburg baseball and football team with two years of track experience as a freshman and sophomore.
Smithpeters played two seasons for current Vincennes coach Todd Franklin at Southeastern where he reached the national tournament twice with one of those being a final four appearance in 2003. Smithpeters then transferred to Southern Illinois University where he played his final two years of college under Chris Lowery where he reached the NCAA Tournament from 2004-06. Following his playing days, Smithpeters got his feet wet as an assistant coach under Franklin at SIC before taking over as Mark Imhoff’s assistant at John A. Logan in 2007.
After four seasons as an assistant at Logan, Smithpeters took one last assistant coaching position at Missouri State before the sudden retirement of Imhoff in 2012 after 26 years led to Smithpeters being subsequently hired as his mentor’s replacement.
“I gained a great friend and mentor from my days coaching under Mark,” said Smithpeters. “He’s probably one of the most enjoyable people I’ve been around and was instrumental in me setting the bar high.”
Smithpeters credits all of his Hall of Fame coaches he played under at Harrisburg. In football he closed out his senior season under former coach Al Way with a perfect 14-0 record after the Bulldogs defeated Oregon in the Class 3A State Championship game, 41-13. The Bulldogs that year defeated their opponents in the postseason by an average of 35 points with their largest margin of victory (45) coming against Freeburg in the first round of playoffs.
Smithpeters then turned to baseball where he played for the legendary Jay Thompson, a coach who recently surpassed 800 career wins at Harrisburg. Thompson’s team that year finished 31-8 with a regional championship to show for it. Smithpeters during that time acted as a sponge by absorbing all of the knowledge and coaching techniques he could get his hands on.
“Every sport I played in was with a Hall of Fame coach,” said Smithpeters. “I was blessed to have that foundation. It was a valuable learning experience for me because the lessons I learned from them have played a huge part in what I do today.”
With the NBA Draft approaching on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Smithpeters has his eyes set on where Jay Scrubb, one of his former guards, will be selected. The relationships he’s been able to create from coaching remains one of the most rewarding aspects of his job.
After growing up in McLeansboro for the first 15 years of his life, Smithpeters has found a home in Harrisburg with his wife Carrie and their two children, a son Tobey (8) and their daughter Tatum (5) running the household. Family, a reminder to build on the success he hopes to continue.
“I’m fortunate to be where I’m at,” said Smithpeters. “It’s become more enjoyable doing it around people I’ve known the majority of my life. Coaching has always made me feel good because a lot of these guys aren’t from this area, but we’ve also had a lot of good local players.
“That gives the communities something to be proud of and we see it as being a part of something special.”
