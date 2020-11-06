Where Are They Now? | Kyle Smithpeters building legacy of success

Kyle Smithpeters understands the true meaning of what it means to be a coach, and his record only speaks for half of it.

Since graduating from Harrisburg in 2001, Smithpeters has created a legacy of his own since becoming John A. Logan’s seventh basketball coach in program history. During his first season as head coach in 2012, he led the Vols to an 18-12 record at the age of 29. Fast forward to the 2019-20 season and Smithpeters has since maximized that production to the tune of seven-straight seasons with 20 or more wins.

Smithpeters' team was poised for a run at the National Title before entering the tournament as the No. 5 overall seed before the Vols' season was cut short due to COVID-19. A career record of 194 wins and 64 losses has created a lot of positive momentum for years to come, but a season stripped away has placed a chip on the coach's shoulder to continue success not only on the court, but also in the classroom.

“I tell my players that you only have the ability to control your attitude and effort,” Smithpeters said entering his ninth season at Logan. “I’ve been fortunate to have a great group of assistant coaches and teachers that care about their students.”