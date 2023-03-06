When SIU coach Bryan Mullins constructed his roster in the offseason, the primary concern was beefing up the team’s offense to prevent it from suffering through the scoring droughts that have hampered it periodically during his four years.

The Salukis took their final exam over the weekend at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and didn’t earn the passing grade required to break what’s now a 16-year NCAA Tournament drought. And again, the reason can be traced back to the inability to score.

After rallying from a 13-point first half deficit to edge Missouri State 54-51 on Friday night, SIU fell behind by 16 at halftime Saturday against Drake. Its 17-4 run to start the second half couldn’t be sustained over the final 14 minutes of a 65-52 defeat that ended its season at 23-10 – barring an invitation from one of the three-letter tournaments.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the result because we wanted to play for a championship,” said Mullins early Saturday night.

An NIT berth seems very unlikely because the Salukis have a relatively poor NET ranking. Also, at least four regular season conference champions have already lost in their conference tournaments. That means they go into the NIT field by rule.

A CBI bid is possible if SIU is invited and willing to fork over $50,000 to play in the 16-team event in Daytona Beach from March 18-22. A fourth postseason tournament, The Basketball Classic, has apparently been discontinued after one year.

The Salukis made just 18-of-46 shots in the win over Missouri State, then went 19-of-56 against Drake. Marcus Domask shot poorly in both games, hampered by an ankle injury that hurt his ability to finish around the goal. Lance Jones was 1-of-11 on Friday night and 5-of-13 against Drake, although he did tally a game-high 18 points.

Even the defense let SIU down against Drake, which hit better than 47% for the game. The Bulldogs used a 26-8 run to take command in the first half and then limited the Salukis to four points in a 10:01 span after they drew within 43-40 with 14 minutes remaining.

HOOPS IN THE HEARTLAND

The MVC turns its attention to Moline and the women’s tournament that starts Thursday in a building now known by another name. It’s now Vibrant Arena at the MARK after a few years of going by the TaxSlayer Center.

Illinois State and Belmont are the top two seeds at 17-3 in the league, although the Redbirds are the top seed, thanks to their win over the Bruins early in conference play. Belmont has won 14 consecutive games since starting 3-3 in the league and probably should be the tournament favorite.

The Bruins have won games in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments out of the Ohio Valley Conference. They could have reached the Sweet 16 last March out of the regional at Tennessee, but couldn’t hang on to a fourth quarter lead and got a couple of shaky calls – as visitors to Thompson-Boling Arena frequently do – in an overtime loss.

SIU will be the seventh seed in Moline. It has a first round matchup Thursday night with Indiana State, a team it’s beaten twice this year, but would have to play Belmont on Friday night. That’s a game the Salukis will be hard-pressed to win unless they improve defensively.

THREE-DOT STUFF

It went unnoticed because Bradley lost in the MVC finals, but coach Brian Wardle may have saved his team from going out in the semifinals. Wardle inserted Malevy Leons in hopes of grabbing an offensive rebound with 18.2 seconds left and the Braves down by one against Indiana State. And that’s what happened; the 6-9 Leons hauled in a missed shot, drew a foul and made both free throws for a 71-70 win. … The Sycamores earned a lot of respect for their tourney run, though. They looked dynamic in all three games and definitely earned their stripes around the league. Look for them to contend next year, even though they lose leading scorer Courvoisier McCauley. … Saturday’s crowd of 8,483 marked the first time in a few years they’d opened up the upper bowl at Enterprise Center for Arch Madness. The Valley could use more fan interest for its premier event.