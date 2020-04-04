NCAA Tournament | The Southern's sports staff recalls their favorite contests

Villanova could have hung their heads when Paige made that amazing shot to tie the game. (I know I did.) They could have gotten upset, mad and emotional. The game could have gone into overtime and they might have let that shot define the moment.

Instead, they called timeout to gather themselves, stayed together and the rest is history.

They won because they kept the right attitude, even though I didn’t, at least for those four seconds that is.

Todd Hefferman: Duke 104, Kentucky 103 (OT)

A part of me wanted the roof of The Spectrum to fall in with two of the most spoiled programs in Division I men's basketball playing each other for a spot in the 1992 Final Four. But this game on March 28, 1992 at Philadelphia between the top-two seeds in the East Regional more than lived up to its hype.