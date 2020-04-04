NCAA Tournament | The Southern's sports staff recalls their favorite contests

The NCAA Tournament is a staple this time of year.
The Final Four would have been played this weekend, however COVID-19 is the only team left in the field for 2020.
Sports must go on, so The Southern's staff looks back at their favorite March Madness moments.
Les Winkeler: Alabama 65, SIU 64
The Associated Press account of the game says Antoine Pettaway hit a 6-foot runner with five seconds left to give Alabama a 65-64 win victory over Southern Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 18, 2004 at Seattle.
That hardly tells the story.
Matt Painter's Salukis battled the Crimson Tide point-for-point. Darren Brooks' layup with 13.4 seconds remaining put SIU on top 64-63. There was every reason to believe Floorburn U would get the final stop.
Brooks' last-second shot rimmed out, securing the win for Alabama.
The thing I remember the most about the game was SIU's defense. About three minutes into the game, Alabama's guards were clearly frustrated with SIU's in-your-face approach on the defensive end.
Alabama players scowled, shoved SIU's guards and slapped their hands away. I remember turning to an Alabama beat writer and saying, "If the defense is bothering them now, it's going to be a long afternoon."
It was a classic Floorburn U game. Unfortunately for Saluki fans, SIU fell one shot short.
Shawn Anglin: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74
The 2016 National Championship game played on April 4, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will always stick with me as I’ve been a Villanova fan most of my life. (I wasn’t alive in 1985 or I likely would have selected the Wildcats’ first national title win over Georgetown as my choice here.)
When North Carolina’s Marcus Paige hit a double clutch circus shot that tied the 2016 game up with just over four seconds reaming in regulation, it left me asking anyone that would listen: “Why? How did that just happen?"
Four seconds later, when Villanova’s Ryan Arcidiacono made an unselfish pass to Kris Jenkins who hit a shot that will stand the test of time and always be featured on “One Shining Moment,” I was ecstatic.
The game became an instant classic with one of the best finishes to a title game ever.
The Wildcats were down 39-34 at halftime as the Tar Heels looked poised for another title win.
However, Nova took command in the second half. The Wildcats led 67-57 with 5:29 remaining and were up 70-64 with 1:52 on the clock. I started thinking it was actually going to happen.
Villanova could have hung their heads when Paige made that amazing shot to tie the game. (I know I did.) They could have gotten upset, mad and emotional. The game could have gone into overtime and they might have let that shot define the moment.
Instead, they called timeout to gather themselves, stayed together and the rest is history.
They won because they kept the right attitude, even though I didn’t, at least for those four seconds that is.
Todd Hefferman: Duke 104, Kentucky 103 (OT)
A part of me wanted the roof of The Spectrum to fall in with two of the most spoiled programs in Division I men's basketball playing each other for a spot in the 1992 Final Four. But this game on March 28, 1992 at Philadelphia between the top-two seeds in the East Regional more than lived up to its hype.
Duke led by five at the half and had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but point guard Bobby Hurley missed as time expired. Both teams traded the lead in the extra session, and the game went down to the final 10 seconds. Kentucky's Sean Woods hit a runner in the lane over Duke's Christian Laettner to put the Wildcats ahead 103-102 with 2.1 seconds left. After a Duke timeout, they set up a play for Laettner to take the last shot. Kentucky coach Rick Pitino made a huge mistake by not putting a defender in front of passer Grant Hill, and Hill threw a full-court strike to Laettner, who faked to his right, turned, and fired "The Shot" that put the Blue Devils into the Final Four.
Laettner went a perfect 10 of 10 from the field, making his only 3-point attempt, and didn't miss a free throw in 10 shots at the line. He was nearly ejected in the second half, when he stepped on Kentucky's Aminu Timberlake after he got knocked down. Laettner was given a technical foul but was not ejected.
Tom English: SIU 77, Georgia 75
If I may, I have two games that stick out to me as my favorites over the years.
The first happened on March 17, 2002, when our Salukis beat Georgia to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.
In reality, it was my first taste of March Madness, as I am really not that big of a basketball fan. But, I was a Saluki, as I happened to graduate later that spring.
I remember watching the game at a buddy’s house. The thing that stood out most was the fact that the Salukis went down early. In fact, they were down big. Like 19 points.
Honestly, I stopped paying attention at that point -- like I said, not a big basketball fan. I was focused more -- at the time -- on the adult beverages and the company.
Anyway, Jermaine Dearman and crew chipped away at the lead and ended up knocking off the third-seeded Bulldogs. It was euphoria on campus. I remember trying to get a crew together to greet the team at the airport -- which the newspaper did later that night.
What a time it was.
The other game that sticks out to me is actually a loss.
Duke 68, Wisconsin 63
Growing up, I was a Wisconsin fan. Still am really (gonna be interesting when the Salukis and Badgers meet in September at Camp Randall).
Wisconsin isn’t exactly known for its basketball. It’s more of a hockey and football school.
Well, in 2015 the Badgers had a great run through the tournament and met Duke in the national championship.
It would’ve been cool to get a national championship -- especially against Duke. But, it just wasn’t meant to be. The Badgers were in the game, even having a lead with as late as eight minutes to go. But the Blue Devils pulled away and grabbed the championship.
Bucky Dent: Middle Tennessee State 90, Michigan State 81
It was a 15-2 matchup and the score was 15-2 during the first timeout on March 18, 2014 at St. Louis.
Only it was the 15th-seeded Blue Raiders that roared out to a quick 13-point lead, forcing Spartans coach Tom Izzo to call a timeout before TV would have taken a 2 1/2-minute break at the next dead ball.
There were 35 1/2 minutes left in this one, but the early spurt gave MTSU the hit of confidence it needed to hold off Michigan State at every turn. The Blue Raiders were a bad matchup for the Spartans, forcing them to go to a smaller lineup that still couldn't match up with them on the defensive end.
Even when Michigan State chipped away at its game-long deficit, slicing the lead to a point with 8:04 left, MTSU delivered all the answers. Undersized guys like Darnell Harris, Perrin Buford and Jaqawn Raymond took turns whipping guys off the dribble.
One of the great names in college hoops, Giddy Potts, stepped up and hit a dagger jumper with less than a minute left that forced Sparty into a foul line. The Blue Raiders simply kept converting. When time expired, Buford spiked the ball into the floor as though he'd just scored the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl.
For a school like MTSU, this was a Super Bowl win and more. It was the reason most mid-majors relish the NCAA Tournament. It was their One Shining Moment.
Braden Fogal: Illinois 72, Louisville 57
It wasn’t much of a game if you were a fan of Louisville, but for Illinois fans, it was an amazing feeling seeing our team lead 41-29 at halftime and carrying that same momentum into the second half on April 2, 2005 at St. Louis.
Perhaps this season could have been the Fighting Illini’s best chance at making another run at the NCAA Championship. When I was a fifth-grader, the club showcased guys like Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Luther Head, James Augustine and Roger Powell, who were a fun group to watch with tremendous chemistry.
It was incredible seeing the team I grew up watching take down a great basketball program like Louisville and even having a chance against Roy Williams and his North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game.
I distinctly remember Sean May scoring a team-high 26 points in that championship game because that April 4 fell on his birthday and that’s all I remember the announcers ranting on about. It was cool watching Raymond Felton for the Tar Heels go up against Williams, as they both went on to have very productive NBA careers.
I miss those days of seeing Bruce Weber sport the orange blazer and blue tie combo on the sideline with one of my favorite Illini rosters that season. I hold onto that Final Four win over Louisville in hopes we get another crack at it one day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.