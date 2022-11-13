Saluki Basketball | SIU unable to slow down Indiana State in 71-53 loss at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Trap game. Letdown. Flat effort.

Pick your terminology.

All of them applied to SIU’s performance Sunday at Southern Indiana.

The Salukis played the role of Oklahoma State to the Screaming Eagles’ SIU on Thursday night.

Three days after an attention-getting 61-60 win over a Big 12 Conference opponent, the Salukis became the answer to a trivia question in a 71-53 defeat.

SIU (2-1) became USI’s first Division I victory and it wasn’t particularly close at the end. The Eagles led wire-to-wire in the second half, making it a decisive win with a game-ending 17-6 push.

“We had a big game Thursday night and came out kind of flat,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins, “and they had more energy throughout the game.”

It was apparent early that SIU would struggle to make shots. It started the game 1 of 9 and 4 of 16, frequently coming up short after creating pretty good looks. The Salukis shot all day like they were playing their third game in seven days.

But they at least defended for most of the first half like they could still win. The Eagles hacked up 10 first half turnovers and SIU still led until Tyler Henry swished a turnaround corner 3 with 3.3 seconds left to make it 28-26 USI at the break.

That was a preview of coming attractions. The Eagles canned nearly 58 percent of their shots in the second half, steadily expanding the lead as the crowd of 3,071 realized they were seeing history and started using their voices.

Try as they might, the Salukis simply couldn’t put any real game pressure on USI as they were able to on Oklahoma State.

“They just outplayed us,” said forward Marcus Domask. “They played really hard and we had some inexcusable turnovers that led to dunks. We just didn’t play like ourselves.”

The margin reached 53-38 when Domask spearheaded SIU’s one decent run of the second half. After a 3-point play by Xavier Johnson, Domask nailed three straight buckets to pull the Salukis within 54-47 at the 4:54 mark.

Get a couple of more stops, a couple of more scores? Seemed possible, until Trevor Lakes drained a top of the key 3 to restore a 10-point lead. SIU was outscored 17-6 over the final 4 ½ minutes.

“We started the game flat and we started the second half flat,” Johnson said. “That’s a reason they went on a run. We could have been fatigued, but that’s not an excuse. You just have to dig down.”

Domask scored 16 points for the Salukis but needed 17 shots to get there. Lance Jones added 13 but made only 4 of 14 attempts and Johnson finished with 10 points, plus four assists.

Jelani Simmons scored a game-high 18 points on only 12 shot attempts for USI. Gary Solomon added 16 and a game-high nine rebounds. Henry netted 13 points off the bench and Isaiah Swope finished with 11 points.

“They had been off for nearly a week and they came out ready to play,” Mullins said of the Eagles. “Give them credit.”

DAWG BITES

JD Muila (back) missed his third straight game and Scottie Ebube (broken fingers) sat out for a second straight game. Ebube, who was injured in a scooter accident going to class, is likely out for 6-to-8 weeks. … SIU finished 5 of 29 from 3-point range, missing its last 16 attempts from distance after Trent Brown started the second half with a make from the top of the key. … The Salukis try to pick up the pieces Thursday night when they host Tennessee State at 7. The game is part of the SoCal Challenge, an event SIU will play in Nov. 21 and 23.