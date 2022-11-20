SIU Basketball | SIU aims to regain offensive edge

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – SIU looked like an offensive juggernaut in a season-opening 94-63 rout of Little Rock on Nov. 7.

Since then, the offense has been, well, offensive.

The Salukis have averaged just 57 ppg against Oklahoma State, Southern Indiana and Tennessee State. They scored right on that number in Thursday night’s 13-point win over TSU, going nearly the last 11 minutes of the game without a field goal.

And now they face unbeaten UNLV late Monday night in the SoCal Challenge. These might not be the Rebels of Jerry Tarkanian, Larry Johnson and Greg Anthony, but these guys are 4-0 with a win over No. 21 Dayton on Tuesday night.

And their calling card has been defense. UNLV has forced 97 turnovers and stolen the ball 50 times in four games. It doesn’t shoot the ball well or dominate the glass, but when you take it away nearly 25 times a game, you don’t need to make that many shots to win games.

How can SIU solve their woes on offense and earn a spot in Wednesday night’s championship game? Three factors that might influence the outcome are below:

1. Make some 3s

If you watch the Salukis for any length of time, you understand this is a team built to make 3-pointers. Coach Bryan Mullins aims for spacing and putting four guys – sometimes five – who can make 3s. Threes are much-preferred to mid-range 2s.

Well, the last three games, SIU is 17 of 81 from the arc. It was a wonder of sorts that it won 57-44 Thursday night while going 3 of 21 from deep. And a fair number of those attempts were open looks that simply didn’t go down.

“We probably had three or four of those that we shouldn’t have shot,” Mullins said of Thursday night’s game. “Marcus (Domask) and Lance (Jones) are better shooters than that. Trent (Brown) is, too, and those guys were 2 of 13 from 3 and those are our three best shooters.”

Domask, Jones and Brown are a combined 17 of 63 from distance. If the Salukis can take care of the ball, there might be a chance to experience a progression to the mean. The Rebels have allowed 34.2 percent shooting from long range through four games.

2. Keep UNLV off the line

The Rebels make just 42.2 percent from the field and are just 25 of 93 from 3. So how are they averaging 73 ppg and enjoying a scoring margin of just over 13 ppg? Because they get a lot of free stuff.

UNLV is averaging nearly 26 free throws a game, which means two things. First, it leads late in games and that forces fouls from its opponents. Secondly, it has players who don’t shy away from contact around the basket.

Five Rebels have already taken more than 10 free throws on the year, with Keshon Gilbert going 18 of 20 and EJ Harkless 17 of 23. By contrast, Domask (15 of 20) and Dalton Banks (11 of 13) are the only SIU players to reach double figures in foul shot attempts.

And it was the foul line that enabled the Salukis to survive a poor second half offensively against Tennessee State. They sank 15 of 16 at the stripe to actually pull away despite committing 15 turnovers after halftime.

3. Business trip

The climate in Orange County is conducive to a lot of things. It’s going to be close to 70 degrees during SIU’s stay. The Pacific Ocean, among other niceties, lurks just minutes away.

But the Salukis also know the reason they’re traveling to southern California has nothing to do with beaches, In-N-Out or even mouse ears just up the road in Anaheim. Their goal is to win two basketball games and bring home a tournament title.

“We’re excited to go to California and it’s going to be a great trip,” Domask said. “But we’re going there and locking in to win two games.”