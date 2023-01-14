SIU Men’s Basketball | Salukis rally past Redbirds

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B+

SIU didn’t make a high percentage of 3-pointers again, going just 7 of 25, but canned 48.1 % of its shots because it was able to get to the bucket via drives and dribble penetration. The big thing was that it committed just five turnovers, one off its season low, and took 14 more shots than Illinois State. Lance Jones tied his season high with 21 points and Scottie Ebube gave the team a lift off the bench with good work inside.

Defense: B

You can’t really give out an A because the Redbirds made 47.5 percent of their field goal tries, including 7 of 17 from 3. But the Salukis clamped down again in the second half, permitting only 22 points and forcing eight of Illinois State’s 15 turnovers. They completely shut down the Redbirds’ top scorer, Kendall Lewis (11.2 ppg), allowing him to take only three shots over 28 scoreless minutes. Illinois State attempted just 40 shots.

Overall: B+

Working off the same script it’s used since the calendar flipped to 2023, SIU trailed at halftime and then controlled the second half with tough defense and a variety of weapons on offense. One big spurt gave the Salukis command of the game and they kept the Redbirds at bay over the last 12 minutes. It was the ninth win in 10 games for the regal canines and they have an excellent shot at making it 10 in 11 Tuesday night against Evansville.