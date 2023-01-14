SIU Men’s Basketball | Salukis rally past Redbirds

The second half Salukis did it again on Saturday night.
A 17-3 run erased an Illinois State lead and gave SIU the cushion it needed to close out a 69-57 Missouri Valley Conference win at Banterra Center.
Lance Jones tied his season high with 21 points, hitting 4 of 10 from the 3-point line, as the Salukis improved to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in the Valley. It was their ninth win in 10 games and pulled them within a half-game of first place Indiana State, which plays Sunday at Missouri State.
SIU took the lead for good on Jones’ free throw with 16:38 left but hit the figurative X button after the first TV timeout of the second half. Jones’ corner 3-pointer initiated an 11-1 burst that was capped when Dalton Banks stole an outlet pass and swished a 3 from the left wing for a 51-40 advantage that forced a Redbirds timeout with 12:25 remaining.
“Everybody came out of halftime with the right mindset,” Jones said. “It’s the hunger and resilience of this team. Everybody is staying confident and level-headed.”
Marcus Domask added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Salukis, which carved out significant advantages in paint points (38-20) and points off turnovers (19-6). They also shut down Illinois State’s attack after halftime, holding it to 38.9 % marksmanship after halftime and forcing 15 turnovers for the night.
“Illinois State came in here playing really well and the first half was up and down,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “But I thought our ball pressure kind of wore them down in the second half. We were able to generate offense from the turnovers and we took care of the ball, which was huge.
“If we keep doing that, that’s winning basketball.”
Liam McChesney came off the bench to score 13 points for the Redbirds (8-11, 3-5), while Seneca Knight added 11 in a reserve role and Darius Burford netted 10 points. But leading scorer Kendall Lewis, who entered the night averaging 11.2, didn’t score in 28 minutes.
It was all SIU for the game’s first five minutes as it drew on the energy of one of the year’s biggest crowds of 5,523. It forced three turnovers in Illinois State’s first six possessions and took a 9-2 lead on two Jones foul shots at the 15:49 mark.
Then the Redbirds suddenly turned things around by draining three consecutive 3-pointers, the last by McChesney. Illinois State didn’t trail for the half’s remainder as it drilled 5 of 9 3s, including three by McChesney, who didn’t score in nine minutes of Wednesday night’s overtime win over Missouri State.
Meanwhile, the Salukis again couldn’t find the range from deep. After Jones canned a 3-ball to start the game, SIU missed nine in a row to end the half. But its last miss at least turned into a bit of momentum as Scottie Ebube grabbed it and converted it into a 3-point play with 0.3 seconds left, cutting the Redbirds’ lead to 35-32.
It marked the fifth straight game in which the Salukis headed for the locker room trailing. The biggest reason they didn’t face a bigger deficit at the break was because they outscored Illinois State 26-10 in the paint.
But for the fourth time in those five games, SIU walked off the floor with a win. It has outscored opponents by a total of 57 points in the second half of those games. The margin Saturday night was 37-22.
“Over the course of 40 minutes, we try not to change how we play,” Mullins said. “We try to play hard every single possession. And when you get to 30 and 35 minutes, it can wear a team down.”
DAWG BITES
Coach Bryan Mullins employed just his third different starting lineup of the year as senior Jawaun Newton got his first start in place of Trent Brown and scored seven points in 25 minutes. Brown, who didn't score in the previous six games, didn’t even play on Saturday night. … SIU turned it over only five times, just one off its season low set in a Dec. 29 win at Murray State. … The Salukis stay home on Tuesday night to host Evansville at 7. They routed the Purple Aces 80-53 on Nov. 30 in Evansville.