SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

SIU scored perhaps its biggest win of the Bryan Mullins era Thursday night at Oklahoma State.

Now comes the hard part.

When the Salukis travel to Southern Indiana Sunday for a 3 p.m. tip with the Screaming Eagles, they’ll have to deal with an emotional surge. This will be USI’s first home game as a Division I program and they might get a sellout crowd in their 4,800-seat arena.

Minutes after recapping a 61-60 win over the Cowboys, Mullins was asked about the challenge his team faces in their next game.

“It’s going to be packed,” he said. “Obviously, we’re talking about different teams, but I know it’s going to be a big-time atmosphere and it will be an extremely tough game for our guys.”

How does SIU avoid an emotional letdown and finish the season’s first week with a 3-0 record? Here are three keys that might determine the outcome:

1. A quick start

Lost in the focus on their comeback in the last seven minutes at Oklahoma State were the first seven minutes that the Salukis played.

They raced out to a 13-4 lead, hitting three 3-pointers and playing outstanding defense. They forced turnovers and aside from one possession where the Cowboys got three shots – and missed them all – took care of the boards.

Although Oklahoma State gained the lead later in the first half, that run gave SIU the wiggle room to stay in the game throughout until Marcus Domask and Lance Jones got hot at the end.

It continued an early trend of getting out of the gate. In Monday night’s 94-63 rout of Little Rock at Banterra Center, SIU established an 11-2 advantage less than three minutes into the game. Quick starts are normally the by-product of a team locked into a game plan.

A fast start at Southern Indiana might be a good idea. It might quiet down a crowd that figures to be ready to make some noise.

2. Defend and rebound

Football coaches talk about how a team shows its most improvement from the first game to the second. The same can be said for the Salukis on the defensive end at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys hit 42.1 percent from the field, which was a bit higher than Little Rock shot on Monday night. But the Trojans missed 13 point-blank looks in the lane and clanked some open 3-pointers. SIU players and coaches both knew they could have executed better on that end.

Oklahoma State tried to attack the Salukis with better athletes and height. It was making over 50 percent of its shots early in the second half, even though SIU was keeping it from getting to the rack. But the jumpers quit dropping and the Cowboys made just 8 of their last 27.

They didn’t hit a field goal in the last 4:10 as the Salukis stayed in front of ball-handlers and contested everything.

“We held them to 35 percent the second half,” Mullins said. “When you’re down, you can’t get back into the game unless you get stops. I’m just really proud of the effort and the toughness they showed.”

Also, SIU had a defensive rebound rate of just over 70 percent, which is acceptable considering that Oklahoma State often sent three or more players to the glass.

3. Strength in numbers

Mullins pointed to his team’s poise as a reason why the Salukis didn’t fade, even when they trailed by double figures as late as the seven-minute mark of the second half.

Another reason was that of the nine players who saw action, all of them did a little something. AJ Ferguson and Foster Wonders canned 3s in their brief minutes. Trent Brown had a big steal and layup in the second half and also played good defense on the Cowboys’ final shot.

Even with Scottie Ebube (broken fingers) and JD Muila (back) on the sideline, undersized SIU kept Oklahoma State from completely dominating the lane.

“It’s not one or two guys; it’s everyone contributing,” Mullins said. “We’ve got to continue to get better.”