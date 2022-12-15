SIU Men's Basketball | ESPN tabs SIU-Belmont game for airing

SIU announced Thursday that its Missouri Valley Conference home game with Belmont on New Year's Day has been selected for a national broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU with a 4 p.m. tip-off at the Banterra Center.
It will be the first time a Saluki home game has been aired on either outlet since a 71-68 win over Northern Iowa in February 2021, when fans weren't allowed in the stands because of COVID-19.
ESPN will select which network the game will air on about 7-10 days before the game.
SIU is 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the MVC, while the Bruins are 6-5 overall and 1-1 in their first MVC season. This will be the only matchup of the teams this year.
-The Southern