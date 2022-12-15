 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Men's Basketball | ESPN tabs SIU-Belmont game for airing

SIU vs Alcorn State

SIU head coach Bryan Mullins and his team react during a game against Alcorn State on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Saluki Stadium.

 Saluki Media Services

SIU announced Thursday that its Missouri Valley Conference home game with Belmont on New Year's Day has been selected for a national broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU with a 4 p.m. tip-off at the Banterra Center.

It will be the first time a Saluki home game has been aired on either outlet since a 71-68 win over Northern Iowa in February 2021, when fans weren't allowed in the stands because of COVID-19.

ESPN will select which network the game will air on about 7-10 days before the game.

SIU is 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the MVC, while the Bruins are 6-5 overall and 1-1 in their first MVC season. This will be the only matchup of the teams this year.

-The Southern

