SIU Men's Basketball | How Salukis can improve next season

Throughout the season, but especially down the stretch, SIU coach Bryan Mullins remarked that he enjoyed coaching his third team.

That time ended late Friday night with a 65-52 loss to Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis. The Salukis wrapped the year up at 16-15, a fitting record for a team that showed potential to be better in flashes but couldn’t consistently beat the top teams on the schedule.

SIU didn’t lose a game by more than 13 points all year, which was equal parts its ability to fight back from deficits and its deliberate style of play. But all those close games led to some frustrating losses. It dropped seven games by five points or less, including four by one possession.

“I feel the message is we’re close,” said forward Marcus Domask, “and hopefully, this sticks with us and it just fuels us every day.”

What will the Salukis need to do to turn some of those close losses into wins and become a contender in what should be a tougher Valley next winter? Here are three factors that could determine if they can break what’s now a 15-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Find a third scorer

SIU’s top two scorers return for a fourth year in Domask and Lance Jones. Domask paced the team in scoring (15.1), rebounding (5.2) and assists (3.9), becoming only the third player in program history to do it. If you guessed Darren Brooks and Desmar Jackson were the other two, stride to the pay window and collect your fictional prizes.

Jones averaged 14.7 ppg and led the team in 3-point field goals with 61, but probably would have liked to be more efficient. Jones made only 56.8 percent at the foul line, too low for a player with his ability.

The No. 3 scorer is Ben Coupet, Jr. (11 ppg), whose one year in Carbondale was his only year. So who becomes that third threat a real contender needs? Is it one of the returnees like Steven Verplancken, Jr., Dalton Banks or Kyler Filewich?

Does Troy D’Amico, who at times showed a versatile offensive game, step into a bigger role and find his voice, so to speak, on the offensive end? What about the two players that redshirted this year, Foster Wonders and Scottie Ebube? Or does 7-foot-0 Texan Cade Hornecker come in ready to score right away at the college level?

It doesn’t matter who does it – as long as someone does it. Otherwise, another 16-15 season looks like the ceiling.

Better luck

Among other things, the website kenpom.com has a stat called the luck factor. It measures a team’s record in close games, based on a variety of things.

The Salukis’ luck factor? Let’s just say they could have used at least one rabbit’s foot, maybe two, or a four-leaf clover or seven along the way. They clocked in at -.071, which ranks 321st of 358 Division I teams.

A come-from-ahead 66-64 loss to Creighton in the Virgin Islands back in November on a Ryan Nembhard runner that bounced all over the rim before falling might have been taken as the first sign that the basketball gods didn’t like the regal canines this year.

Then there were consecutive one-point losses in a three-day span to Northern Iowa and Drake in mid-January that sent the team careening to seven defeats in nine games. And a 62-60 defeat at Drake on Feb. 26 that interrupted the team’s four-game winning streak could have been viewed as ominous foreshadowing for Arch Madness.

Of course, not every .500 record or losing season comes with bad luck attached to it. Iowa is 22-9 and headed for a good seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes’ luck rating? Try 324th at -.072.

Which brings us back to a coaches’ saying: “You make your luck.”

A deeper Valley

SIU should in theory be better next year. Its core group should be experienced, stronger and tougher. The bad news? The Valley is going to be deeper and better.

While Loyola takes its consecutive Arch Madness championships, 2018 Final Four and last year’s Sweet Sixteen to the Atlantic 10 Conference, the MVC welcomes Murray State and Belmont.

The No. 19 Racers are the only 30-win team in Division I and could win a couple of games with the right draw. Belmont has been consistently good for more than two decades, becoming the best of four Division I programs in Nashville.

Add in the return of MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green and three other starters at Northern Iowa, MVC Freshman of the Year Tucker DeVries at Drake, the potential return of Isaiah Mobley and Gaige Prim at Missouri State, the likely return of Bradley’s core players and expected improvements at Illinois State and Indiana State, and what do you get?

A Valley that might run as deep as it’s run since the time it put five teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Simply put, SIU either gets better or gets left behind.

“It just comes down to sticking together and playing hard together,” Jones said. “If we do that this off-season, we’ll be dominant.”

