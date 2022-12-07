SIU Men's Basketball | Late run gives Indiana State MVC win

CARBONDALE — SIU found out Wednesday night what Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake discovered last Wednesday night.

Indiana State is no joke.

The Salukis’ rally from a 13-point second half deficit was rendered meaningless when the Sycamores used a 12-3 run over a five-minute span late in the game to take a 74-71 win at the Banterra Center.

Indiana State (9-1, 2-0) did all its damage inside down the stretch, using its height and ball movement to get the looks it needed against SIU’s smallball lineups. Six-ten freshman center Robbie Avila scored six of his 12 points in the final five minutes, including back-to-back layups that gave the Sycamores the lead for good at 65-62.

“It’s hard to beat a really good team when you only play well for 15 or 20 minutes,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “We have to do a better job on offense and defense for 40 minutes if you’re going to beat some of these top-level teams like we’ve played the last two games.”

Courvoisier McCauley’s 16 points led four players in double figures for Indiana State. Cameron Henry finished with 15, plus 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jayson Kent chipped in 10 points.

Marcus Domask paced the Salukis (5-4, 1-1) with 16 points and Xavier Johnson scored 13. Off the bench, freshman Foster Wonders drained three 3-pointers and added 11 points. Senior Lance Jones endured another tough shooting night, going 3 of 14 from the field and managing just eight points.

SIU led 62-61 after Domask drove for a layup at the 5:26 mark but couldn’t finish off the game as the Sycamore canned eight of their last 11 shots, most of them coming right at the rim.

“Not being able to keep them out of the paint,” said Johnson when asked where the Salukis lost the game. “We fought all the way back so we just have to find a way to dig in and get stops.”

There’s a long-standing tradition at SIU of the fans standing and clapping until the home team scores its first basket of the game. It took 3:22 for Domask to break the seal with a jumper, which presaged how the first half went for the Salukis.

SIU didn’t get a point from anyone else besides Domask until Jawaun Newton drove and hit a pullup in the lane more than seven minutes into the half. It went just 3 of 11 from 3-point range and got to the line just once, AJ Ferguson splitting two free throws at the 11:58 mark of the half.

Meanwhile, Indiana State seemed to be able to get the shot it wanted most of the time while playing at the Salukis’ controlled pace. Henry did most of the Sycamores’ damage with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

“I don’t think their length really bothered us at all,” Johnson said. “We just have to be tougher with the ball and make better decisions. That starts with me, turning the ball over.”

Indiana State owned a 14-point lead late in the first half before Jones gave the Salukis some momentum going into the locker room by banking in a 30-footer from the left wing as time expired. But that still left SIU trailing 39-28.

The Salukis were outplayed virtually across the board. Most notable were their 11 turnovers that the Trees cashed in for 14 points. Indiana State canned nearly 47 percent of its shots and also went 7 of 9 at the line.

The margin was 53-41 with 14:06 left when SIU went off for a 17-3 run. Newton’s bold drive down the lane gave it its first lead of the game at 58-56 with 8:54 left, but the Salukis missed on three chances to add to the advantage after producing stops.

“We had the momentum and could have gotten (the lead) to five or six,” Mullins said.

Instead, the momentum ended. And soon after, so did SIU’s chances to go to 2-0 in the Valley.

DAWG BITES

One of the few things SIU did well defensively was defend the 3-point shot. Indiana State hit just 5 of 18 for 27.8% after making 98 3s in its first nine games. The Salukis entered the night ranked 21st nationally, allowing just a 26.6% success rate. … F JD Muila (back) dressed out for the first time but didn’t play. … The Salukis continue their four-game homestand Saturday night against Alcorn State at 7.