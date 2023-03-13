A 23-10 season at mid-major programs like SIU just doesn’t mean what it used to.

There was a time when that would guarantee you a postseason bid, even if it was in a three-letter tournament. This year, it wasn’t good enough for the Salukis to end what is now a 15-year postseason drought.

And the argument can be made that it shouldn’t have. Coach Bryan Mullins’ stated goal all year was for the team to play its best at the end of the year. But that didn’t happen, as SIU struggled to score against top Missouri Valley Conference foes.

The Salukis averaged 50 ppg in being swept by regular season champion Bradley and managed just 54.7 ppg in dropping two of three against MVC tourney champion Drake. For the second straight year, they were too dependent on the scoring of Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, who teamed up for 46% of the offense.

Players and coaches alike said their goal was to reach the NCAA Tournament. That was always going to be tough with other good, experienced teams like Bradley and Drake in the way. It became unreachable as the team’s inability to crack the code against the Braves and Bulldogs became apparent.

Still, 23-10 is far from a half-empty glass. So what went right, what went wrong and what could next year look like? Let’s take a look at those three questions now:

1. What went right

SIU was a better defensive team this year, thanks to the addition of George Mason transfer Xavier Johnson. He and Lance Jones applied superior on-ball pressure and forced opponents into turnovers, as well as difficult shots against the shot clock.

The Salukis were terrific in close games, going 10-2 when the outcome was decided by five points or less. SIU had one of the league’s top closers in Domask and was a good foul shooting team this year, unlike previous years. Teams that make free throws win tight games.

The team’s depth helped as well. The Salukis could play 10 men most games without much dropoff. Reserves like Troy D’Amico, Dalton Banks and JD Muila more often than not provided a lift. D’Amico seems likely to make a big jump in production next year.

Mullins did a good job in getting this team to realize how long a 40-minute game is at this level. SIU often overcame early deficits and succeeded in late-game pressure situations because it rarely panicked. It rarely succumbed to one big run early in a game.

2. What went wrong

Jones was one of the best defenders in the Valley, but he was not as efficient as he hoped he would be on offense. While he scored 13.8 ppg, he made just 36.8% from the field and only 28% on 3-pointers, shooting 250 and making 70. Too often, Jones settled for 3s instead of driving to the hoop.

The team’s third-highest scorer was Johnson at 7.0 ppg, followed by Clarence Rupert at 5.8 and Jawaun Newton at 5.3. Last year, when SIU went 16-15, its third leading scorer, Ben Coupet, tallied 11 ppg with the help of a late-season surge.

The Salukis were a slightly worse rebounding team this year, getting outboarded by 0.8 per game after losing the glass by 0.5 in 2021-22. Muila did yeoman’s work at times in this department, but remained enough of a liability offensively that his playing time was limited to 16.5 minutes per game despite averaging a rebound every 3.3 minutes.

And the team’s turnover rate was unsightly, given their slow pace. Per 100 possessions, SIU committed 19.3 turnovers according to kenpom.com, 258th out of 363 Division I schools.

3. What about next year

A lot will depend on if Domask and Jones opt to use their COVID-19 season at SIU or go somewhere else. If the best buddies stay in Carbondale, the Salukis are MVC title contenders. If one stays and one goes, which seems unlikely, they’ll be a bit worse. If both go, then this is a middle-of-the-pack team.

If Domask leaves, it’s not unreasonable to predict that D’Amico could be a focal point of the offense. He has the same skillset as Domask and has shown in flashes the ability to score, rebound and pass in concert. Assuming Johnson returns, which is possible, he could also get more touches.

Rising sophomores Scottie Ebube and Foster Wonders should also get more action. Ebube missed 14 games after breaking two fingers in a scooter accident in November and only played in brief bursts after that, while Wonders’ playing time was more sporadic as the year went on.

SIU signed one player in November, 6-6 guard Kennard Davis, Jr. from St. Louis. Davis is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and also add some scoring punch.