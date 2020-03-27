SIU Women's Basketball | Disappointing end to the season for Salukis

Cindy Stein will never find out if her suspicions were true.

The SIU women’s basketball coach boarded the bus for Moline on March 11, convinced that her team was going to win four games in four days and capture the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

“They practiced hard and they had a mindset and a maturity about them,” she said on Thursday. “We had a disappointing season, but we felt like we had a great chance because we’ve beaten Bradley and Missouri State.

“You have a chance, and then you don’t have a chance.”

The chance was gone before the Salukis could grasp for it, snatched away by COVID-19. MVC officials canceled the tournament while SIU was going through shootaround at TaxSlayer Center, bringing to an end the Salukis’ 16-13 season.

Picked to finish fifth in the Valley, SIU settled for an 8-10 record in conference play and a seventh-place showing. It expected much more from itself after returning all five starters, but an inability to consistently win close games and unlock its offense in conference play scuttled hopes for 20-plus wins and a postseason tournament berth.