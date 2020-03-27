SIU Women's Basketball | Disappointing end to the season for Salukis

Cindy Stein will never find out if her suspicions were true.
The SIU women’s basketball coach boarded the bus for Moline on March 11, convinced that her team was going to win four games in four days and capture the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
“They practiced hard and they had a mindset and a maturity about them,” she said on Thursday. “We had a disappointing season, but we felt like we had a great chance because we’ve beaten Bradley and Missouri State.
“You have a chance, and then you don’t have a chance.”
The chance was gone before the Salukis could grasp for it, snatched away by COVID-19. MVC officials canceled the tournament while SIU was going through shootaround at TaxSlayer Center, bringing to an end the Salukis’ 16-13 season.
Picked to finish fifth in the Valley, SIU settled for an 8-10 record in conference play and a seventh-place showing. It expected much more from itself after returning all five starters, but an inability to consistently win close games and unlock its offense in conference play scuttled hopes for 20-plus wins and a postseason tournament berth.
“We had a lot of close games but we have to be able to finish them off,” Stein said. “Unfortunately, sometimes, that’s the way it is. We’ve practiced last-second plays for the end of games, who we want to get the ball to. Free throws absolutely killed us. When you have kids who work on free throw shooting and make them in practice but not in games, that’s a lack of confidence.”
In non-conference play, the Salukis went 8-3 and were held under 70 points just three times. In conference games, they scored 70 or more points just five times. Their shooting percentage sank to 43 percent by season’s end.
It was worse at the foul line, where SIU hit only 62.1 percent, next-to-last in the conference. Brittney Patrick’s 73.3 percent mark led the way, and she only tried 45 free throws. None of the team’s three double-figure scorers made more than two-thirds of their foul shots.
It got so bad that Stein quit harping on it to her players late in the season, figuring it was only hurting them. After a season-ending loss to Valparaiso on March 7, she also blamed the lack of a practice facility for their foul line failures, saying that it hinders their ability to take extra free throws at practice.
“Our team wanted it so badly,” she said. “We worked on all that stuff with timing with our offense, and couldn’t find a good groove for our players. It was very frustrating, and I take accountability for it. We’ve got to get the right players in place.”
The Salukis lose three starters, including Nicole Martin, their second-leading scorer at 12.7 points. Patrick and Kristen Nelson leave a couple of holes in their backcourt that could be felt more defensively. Patrick might have won the Valley’s Defensive Player of the Year had the team experienced more success.
They return their top scorer in Makenzie Silvey (14.8 ppg) and their No. 3 scorer in Abby Brockmeyer (10.0 ppg, 7.6 rebounds). Stein said Silvey spent most of the season playing with an Achilles’ injury that left her at about 60 percent during some games.
Next year, Gabby Walker (4.6 ppg) figures to start up front with Brockmeyer, while the other two starting spots are up for grabs. Guard Payton McCallister and forward Awa Keita, a superior athlete who’s somewhat raw on offense, could get more minutes. The same goes for point guard Caitlin Link.
There will be opportunities for Stein’s four incoming freshmen, including Carterville product Jeniah Thompson, who averaged 14.4 points and 8.9 rebounds as the Lions finished third in Class 2A. The 5-10 Thompson figures to play in the backcourt at SIU.
“I think she is a diamond in the rough,” Stein said of Thompson. “If we can get her in Division I shape and get her strength a bit more fine-tuned, I feel like she can be an impact player.”
It will be a few more months before the Salukis release their schedule, but they’re negotiating for a non-conference game at Tennessee. SIU assistant Jody Adams-Birch played for the late Pat Summitt, helping the Lady Vols win the 1991 national title.
