SIU Women’s Basketball | Salukis fall in opener to Middle Tennessee

CARBONDALE – Opening night wasn’t exactly what new Southern Illinois University basketball coach Kelly Bond-White had hoped for.

Her Salukis were bounced around like bad checks in the Banterra Center, losing to the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders by an 89-38 count. At one point in the fourth quarter it appeared as if the Salukis would find themselves trailing by 60 points.

Bond-White was candid in her assessment of the game, calling it a “butt-whipping.” The Blue Raiders came in 0-1, losing their season opener to Mercer, and exacted a measure of revenge on the new-look Salukis.

“I think what you saw there was a potential NCAA team,” she said. “I think you saw a team that got their ears pinned back a little bit in their first game with Mercer. They came back, coach got their attention. They executed and it was a complete butt-whipping.”

MTSU, women’s NIT semi-finalists last year, dominated every phase of the game from opening tip to closing horn.

The Salukis drew first blood with 6-foot-5 center Promise Taylor mopping up a Saluki miss. It would be SIU’s only lead of the game.

The Blue Raiders scored the next seven points. SIU took the first punch, closing to 7-6 on a pair of Ashley Jones free throws, but MTSU went on an 11-0 run that ended the competitive portion of the game.

The Salukis trailed 26-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The hole got deeper in a hurry when the Blue Raiders opened the second quarter on a 10-1 run.

“What I talked to our young ladies about was looking in the mirror and accepting responsibility.” Bond-White said. “But, the buck stops here. I was brought here to put a team on the floor that would compete. I didn’t get that tonight. We hit adversity and then we got down on ourselves. It’s not about the numbers, the stagnant offense we had or the lack of defense, it’s about what is in our chest plate.”

The Blue Raiders piled up some impressive numbers. At one point in the fourth quarter before coach Rick Insell went to his bench, MTSU was shooting over 70 percent from the floor. MTSU had 10 of its first 18 3-pointers.

The Salukis found themselves on the short end of a 46-24 rebounding margin and SIU turned the ball over 25 times. The Salukis had just 10 assists as compared to 21 for MTSU.

Offensively, the Salukis were guilty of standing around and as a result, never established a flow.

“Chemistry was from the beginning one of the things I said, chemistry is huge,” said Bond-White. "Trusting in each other is huge. They got into us a little bit. They were up the line. They were physical and we backed off. Normally, we think we are the aggressor in that situation.

"A lot of our wing entries, we knew if we didn’t get open it would be a long night. We tried to change up some stuff, but it was hard, just with our posts trying to remember what we were trying to do.”

The offensive struggles were partially due to the aforementioned lack of chemistry and Middle Tennessee’s relentless pressure. The Salukis have just one starter back from last year’s team, point guard Quierra Love. There are six transfers on the team, three of whom, Taylor, Aja Holmes and Ashley Jones started.

But, even cohesive offenses could struggle against the Blue Raiders defense.

“That’s what I put on the board, the game honors toughness and that’s one of the toughest teams that you’ll face because they are relentless with the press,” Bond-White said. “And, if you get sped up to their speed instead of executing, if you’re not disciplined enough to make the extra pass …”

The Salukis were led in scoring by Laniah Randle. She scored 11 points on 4-7 shooting. No other SIU player scored more than six points.

In the meantime, MTSU put six players in double figures. Kseniya Malashka led the Blue Raiders with 14. Savannah Wheeler and Jaylynn Gregory both scored 13, Courtney Whitson had 12, Alexis Whittington 11 and Anastasiia Boldyreva 10.

The Salukis return to action Wednesday, playing host to IUPUI at 6 p.m.