SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis' huge rally falls just short at Bradley

“It’s one of those things – you’re going to have broken plays in a game and you’ve got to be able to figure it out.”

Brackmann canned two more foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and Gabi Haack made one free throw after a final SIU turnover with 1.4 seconds remaining to seal the outcome.

Lasha Petree scored a game-high 19 points for the Braves (20-6, 11-4), which are aiming for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Haack finished with 15 and Brackmann added 14 to go along with eight rebounds.

After using defense to fuel a 64-50 win over Bradley on Feb. 2 at the Banterra Center, SIU fell in an early hole because it couldn’t get stops. The Braves attacked the bucket with impunity, scoring on their first five possessions for a 10-7 lead less than three minutes into the game.

When the Salukis started stringing together stops, they suddenly stopped scoring. They failed to dent the scoreboard over the first quarter’s final 5:33, and were fortunate to trail only 15-9 when it ended.