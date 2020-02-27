SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis' huge rally falls just short at Bradley

PEORIA — After forcing nine turnovers to bring themselves to the brink of a miracle win Thursday night, the SIU women committed one at the absolute worst time.
Makenzie Silvey, whose clutch shooting helped the Salukis wipe out a 17-point fourth quarter deficit, walked with 3.1 seconds left and the team trailing by a point. Free throws enabled Bradley to hang on for a 61-57 Missouri Valley Conference win at Renaissance Coliseum.
Silvey scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, drilling three 3-pointers that started SIU (15-11, 7-8) on the comeback trail after falling into a 54-37 hole. Abby Brockmeyer and Kristen Nelson hit for 12 each.
Nelson’s 3-ball from the right wing with 31.3 seconds remaining capped a 20-3 run that evened the score at 57. But Chelsea Brackmann was fouled at midcourt with 24.4 ticks on the clock and made one of two for a 58-57 Braves edge.
With a chance to hand Bradley its first home loss of the year, the Salukis couldn’t get off a shot. Silvey tried to rescue a broken play with a drive into the lane, but took an extra step.
“She probably had another opportunity cutting back on a read and lost her footing,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said of the turnover. “As I said on radio, you’ve got to be tough enough to take the shot and tough enough to not drop it.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s one of those things – you’re going to have broken plays in a game and you’ve got to be able to figure it out.”
Brackmann canned two more foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and Gabi Haack made one free throw after a final SIU turnover with 1.4 seconds remaining to seal the outcome.
Lasha Petree scored a game-high 19 points for the Braves (20-6, 11-4), which are aiming for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Haack finished with 15 and Brackmann added 14 to go along with eight rebounds.
After using defense to fuel a 64-50 win over Bradley on Feb. 2 at the Banterra Center, SIU fell in an early hole because it couldn’t get stops. The Braves attacked the bucket with impunity, scoring on their first five possessions for a 10-7 lead less than three minutes into the game.
When the Salukis started stringing together stops, they suddenly stopped scoring. They failed to dent the scoreboard over the first quarter’s final 5:33, and were fortunate to trail only 15-9 when it ended.
Brittney Patrick provided SIU with an immediate spark to start the second period, tipping the inbounds pass away from Tatum Koenig and then knocking it off her out of bounds. That was followed nine seconds later by an offensive foul on Martin, her second. It sent her to the bench for the half’s remainder.
But the bench took up slack nicely. It provided nine second quarter points, including a 3-pointer from Rachel Pudlowski that pulled the Salukis within 20-18. Bradley kept SIU at arm’s length over the final five minutes of the half, though, and took a 32-27 lead to intermission.
The Salukis made just 36 percent of their shots in the half to the Braves’ 50 percent, but were able to collect eight steals and made all six of their free throws.