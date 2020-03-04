SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to iron out mistakes

Sometimes, the mistakes are subtle, like in a game last month when Brittney Patrick was scanning the floor while running the fast break. Suddenly, a teammate darted towards the ball, taking away a potential driving lane.
Other times, the errors are more obvious. During a pick-and-roll, the ballhandler and teammate don’t get their action timed up right and an illegal screen is the result. Or someone executes a backcut as a teammate expects a flare to the corner and throws the ball out of bounds.
These are some of the mistakes that have become a nightly feature of the SIU offense in the last three weeks. If the Salukis can’t iron this stuff out this week, starting Thursday night with a home game against Loyola, their stay in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament will likely be short and not so sweet.
“I think we have a sense of urgency about ourselves,” Patrick said after practice Wednesday morning. “I think we know we need to win the next two games. We have to have a strong, positive mentality. Playing together is what we’ve been focusing on for this week.”
At its best, SIU (15-12, 7-9) can beat top 25 teams. Witness its 70-68 upset of Valley leader Missouri State on Jan. 17, when the Bears were ranked 19th. That version of the Salukis made plays under pressure late in the game, defended with fervor and competed on the boards.
It’s games like that and a 64-50 drilling of Bradley, a 20-win team with an outside chance at an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, that leave Patrick and her teammates thinking optimistically when logic suggests they shouldn’t.
“We’ve played as a unit in those games,” she said. “Our bench had a lot of production. It’s a we versus me mentality. I think we know exactly what we’re capable of, but we haven’t been playing to our potential in certain games.”
If SIU lost in December like it did last week – 61-57 at Bradley after wiping out a 17-point deficit in the last seven minutes, 66-56 at Illinois State – it could correctly say it was turning the page and looking ahead to the next game.
Well, the Salukis are running out of pages in this year’s book. Next game isn’t going to cut it much longer. This team felt it was capable of more and has shown it in flashes, but hasn’t delivered to the extent it or coach Cindy Stein felt it could.
Stein is an optimist when it comes to her team. She is not given to criticizing her team publicly, usually praising their effort and character even on nights when things don’t go well. But after Sunday’s defeat at Illinois State, Stein issued a challenge of sorts to her players.
“We’ve got a great group of kids that play their butts off,” she said, “but there isn’t an offense in the world that’s going to work if you don’t execute. A lot of it is spacing. I don’t think we were always ready to shoot when we were taking a shot.
“The game of basketball is all about pressure. If you can’t handle the pressure, you don’t belong there. We’ve got to step up to the plate and play our best to get two wins. If we can’t do that, we don’t deserve it.”