SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to iron out mistakes

It’s games like that and a 64-50 drilling of Bradley, a 20-win team with an outside chance at an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, that leave Patrick and her teammates thinking optimistically when logic suggests they shouldn’t.

“We’ve played as a unit in those games,” she said. “Our bench had a lot of production. It’s a we versus me mentality. I think we know exactly what we’re capable of, but we haven’t been playing to our potential in certain games.”

If SIU lost in December like it did last week – 61-57 at Bradley after wiping out a 17-point deficit in the last seven minutes, 66-56 at Illinois State – it could correctly say it was turning the page and looking ahead to the next game.

Well, the Salukis are running out of pages in this year’s book. Next game isn’t going to cut it much longer. This team felt it was capable of more and has shown it in flashes, but hasn’t delivered to the extent it or coach Cindy Stein felt it could.

Stein is an optimist when it comes to her team. She is not given to criticizing her team publicly, usually praising their effort and character even on nights when things don’t go well. But after Sunday’s defeat at Illinois State, Stein issued a challenge of sorts to her players.