SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to stifle Bradley again

When the SIU women last played Bradley on Feb. 2, they were licking their wounds from a fifth consecutive loss to Illinois State. They knew the season’s toughest road trip was in their immediate future, so they knew they needed a win.

They got that win with arguably their best defensive performance of the year, holding the Braves 20 points under their season average in a 64-50 decision. It was their second win over a team either leading or sharing the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Now a rematch with Bradley awaits Thursday night in Peoria, and the Salukis (15-10, 7-7) know they’ll have to figure out a way to duplicate that performance against a team coming off consecutive losses on the always difficult trip through Iowa.

“It’s all about mindset,” SIU forward Nicole Martin said. “It’s really close right now in the conference, and if we want to be fourth or where we want to be, we have to stay consistent with having that mindset. We have to keep working hard and stay consistent, which we’ve been doing the last couple of games.”