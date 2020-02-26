SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to stifle Bradley again

When the SIU women last played Bradley on Feb. 2, they were licking their wounds from a fifth consecutive loss to Illinois State. They knew the season’s toughest road trip was in their immediate future, so they knew they needed a win.
They got that win with arguably their best defensive performance of the year, holding the Braves 20 points under their season average in a 64-50 decision. It was their second win over a team either leading or sharing the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Now a rematch with Bradley awaits Thursday night in Peoria, and the Salukis (15-10, 7-7) know they’ll have to figure out a way to duplicate that performance against a team coming off consecutive losses on the always difficult trip through Iowa.
“It’s all about mindset,” SIU forward Nicole Martin said. “It’s really close right now in the conference, and if we want to be fourth or where we want to be, we have to stay consistent with having that mindset. We have to keep working hard and stay consistent, which we’ve been doing the last couple of games.”
Consistency is easy to find against the likes of Indiana State and Evansville, which are a combined 7-46 for a reason. It might not be as easy at Bradley’s Renaissance Coliseum, where the home team is 11-0 and has a 17-game winning streak that dates back to last year.
What’s more, the Braves have won 22 of their last 24 games played in the state. Both losses occurred at SIU, including one last February. A third defeat would deal a body blow to Bradley’s hopes of an NCAA at-large bid.
At 19-6 overall and 10-4 in the conference, the Braves currently own the No. 36 spot in the RPI. Former SIU assistant Andrea Gorski has built a solid program, and after back-to-back losses at Drake and Northern Iowa, they figure to come out with extra incentive.
“They wish they had those games back,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “We know they’re going to be ready. That’s part of being in this conference. They’re going to have a great game plan, and we’re going to have a great game plan.
“It’s going to be a dog fight, and we have to be ready. Our kids won’t be backing down.”
Makenzie Silvey (15.3 ppg) and Martin (13.0) are the top scorers for SIU. Silvey was the star of its win over Bradley, pumping in a game-high 26 points and hitting three straight 3-pointers in the last two minutes of the third period to boost the Salukis to a 16-point lead.
But the main feature of that game was how fiercely SIU defended. Bradley made just 18 of 50 shots for the day, including only 3 of 14 from the 3-point line as the Salukis paid attention to the scouting report and constantly ran them off the arc.
Can they do it again? The answer may spell the difference between a top four finish in the conference and playing on the first day of the conference tournament next month.
“We have to keep hitting the boards and making those (effort) plays,” Martin said.