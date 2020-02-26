You are the owner of this article.
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to stifle Bradley again
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to stifle Bradley again

PHOTOS: Illinois State Redbirds at Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois Salukis forward Nicole Martin (34) goes for a basket past Illinois State Redbirds forward Lexi Wallen (25) this season during a game at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Brian Munoz, For The Southern

When the SIU women last played Bradley on Feb. 2, they were licking their wounds from a fifth consecutive loss to Illinois State. They knew the season’s toughest road trip was in their immediate future, so they knew they needed a win.

They got that win with arguably their best defensive performance of the year, holding the Braves 20 points under their season average in a 64-50 decision. It was their second win over a team either leading or sharing the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Now a rematch with Bradley awaits Thursday night in Peoria, and the Salukis (15-10, 7-7) know they’ll have to figure out a way to duplicate that performance against a team coming off consecutive losses on the always difficult trip through Iowa.

“It’s all about mindset,” SIU forward Nicole Martin said. “It’s really close right now in the conference, and if we want to be fourth or where we want to be, we have to stay consistent with having that mindset. We have to keep working hard and stay consistent, which we’ve been doing the last couple of games.”

Consistency is easy to find against the likes of Indiana State and Evansville, which are a combined 7-46 for a reason. It might not be as easy at Bradley’s Renaissance Coliseum, where the home team is 11-0 and has a 17-game winning streak that dates back to last year.

What’s more, the Braves have won 22 of their last 24 games played in the state. Both losses occurred at SIU, including one last February. A third defeat would deal a body blow to Bradley’s hopes of an NCAA at-large bid.

At 19-6 overall and 10-4 in the conference, the Braves currently own the No. 36 spot in the RPI. Former SIU assistant Andrea Gorski has built a solid program, and after back-to-back losses at Drake and Northern Iowa, they figure to come out with extra incentive.

“They wish they had those games back,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “We know they’re going to be ready. That’s part of being in this conference. They’re going to have a great game plan, and we’re going to have a great game plan.

“It’s going to be a dog fight, and we have to be ready. Our kids won’t be backing down.”

Makenzie Silvey (15.3 ppg) and Martin (13.0) are the top scorers for SIU. Silvey was the star of its win over Bradley, pumping in a game-high 26 points and hitting three straight 3-pointers in the last two minutes of the third period to boost the Salukis to a 16-point lead.

But the main feature of that game was how fiercely SIU defended. Bradley made just 18 of 50 shots for the day, including only 3 of 14 from the 3-point line as the Salukis paid attention to the scouting report and constantly ran them off the arc.

Can they do it again? The answer may spell the difference between a top four finish in the conference and playing on the first day of the conference tournament next month.

“We have to keep hitting the boards and making those (effort) plays,” Martin said.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

SIU at Bradley

When: Thursday, 7:04 p.m. When

Where: Renaissance Coliseum (4,200), Peoria

Records: SIU 15-10, 7-7; Bradley 19-6, 10-4

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), John Miller

TV: ESPN+

Tickets: $8 adult, children 3-under free

SIU update: The scramble to stay out of Thursday at next month’s Valley tournament is on in full force for the Salukis, which start this game in a three-way tie for fifth with Illinois State and Valparaiso. The top six teams in the league don’t have to open the conference tourney until Friday, March 13, and only have to win three games in three days to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. SIU got the sweep it had to have last weekend against the weak Indiana teams, playing an impressive game Sunday during a 99-60 rout of Evansville. Nicole Martin was the star, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds while drawing a whopping 18 fouls from overmatched post defenders. The Salukis also got two good games off the bench from Payton McCallister, who scored 12 against Indiana State and tied her career high with 15 points against Evansville.

Bradley update: Former SIU assistant Andrea Gorski has the Braves poised to perhaps earn an NCAA bid. They currently sit at 36 in the RPI, so a strong finish to the regular season and reaching the finals of the Valley tournament might be enough to get them in without needing the auto bid. For that to happen, Bradley will have to figure out the Salukis’ pressure defense that has come up with at least 10 steals in six straight games and stifled it in a 64-50 win on Super Bowl Sunday in Banterra Center. The Braves are a good 3-point shooting team, but SIU ran them off the line in the first meeting and limited them to 3 of 14 from distance as leading scorer Lasha Petree (16.6 ppg) found early foul trouble and then couldn’t shake free from Makenzie Silvey’s defense. The Bradley brand is strong at home, though, as it is 11-0 in Peoria with a 17-game home winning streak, dating back to last year.

