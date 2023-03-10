MOLINE — It was a valiant effort but ultimately a fruitless one.

Seventh-seeded SIU pushed second-seeded Belmont to the limit for 40 minutes Friday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals but couldn’t quite finish the job, losing 70-64 to end its season at 12-19.

The Salukis led as late as the 4:50 mark on Aja Holmes’ floater but scored just one point for the game’s remainder, missing their final four field goals. They also mixed in four of their 17 turnovers in that span, including two when they had a two-point lead.

“I’ve got to do a better job getting these girls home,” said SIU coach Kelly Bond-White. “They executed and got us in a position to win this game. We were excited for this opportunity against the hottest team in the league.

“Our kids battled and they played their hearts out. That’s why I take responsibility. They deserved a chance to win that game.”

SIU’s last point was a foul shot by Shemera Williams with 2:30 left that evened the score at 64. Laniah Randle scored 12 points and added eight rebounds, while Williams added 11 points but also committed eight turnovers. Ashley Jones contributed 10 points but made only 3-of-15 shots in the final game of her career.

The Bruins (22-10) took the lead for good with 2:01 left on a free throw by Madison Bartley. Destinee Wells carried them over the finish line by hitting four foul shots in the last 1:42 to cap a 34-point, five-assist outing.

Wells connected on 11-of-17 shots from the field despite sticky defense from Quierra Love. Wells’ last field goal was a 25-foot 3-pointer with Love right in her grill that gave Belmont a 64-63 edge with 2:51 remaining.

“She’s a great player,” Love said. “I just tried to make her take tough shots.”

Wells was the only player in double figures for Belmont, which was held to 42.1% from the field by one of the Salukis’ best defensive performances of the year. But the Bruins went 17-of-24 at the line while SIU sank only 9-of-14.

“I thought we played more as a team defensively than in the other games with Belmont,” Jones said. “We played harder and more together.”

Coming off a wild 81-79 win over Indiana State on Thursday night, SIU got off to a solid start against an opponent that averaged 90.5 ppg in sweeping the season series, including a 56-point beatdown on Jan. 22 in Nashville.

Neither team led by more than five points in a first half that featured 10 lead changes. The Salukis were able to keep Belmont somewhat in check by limiting Wells’ touches for most of the first quarter and making others try to beat them.

While Wells broke loose in short stretches for 12 first half points, second-leading scorer Bartley managed just four points on five shots. As a team, the Bruins hit only 43.8% from the floor and were 3-of-11 from 3.

SIU employed balanced scoring on offense, getting points from eight different players. Jones led the way with nine points, including a 3-point play with 40.8 seconds left after Belmont ripped off an 11-2 burst for the game’s largest lead.

After getting a stop, the Salukis forged a 37-36 edge at halftime when Quierra Love drilled a straight-on 3 as time expired.

DAWG BITES

Love finished the regular season at 4th in the MVC at 4.1 assists per game and led the league in assist-turnover ratio at 2.5-1, ranking 13th in Division I. ... SIU entered the MVC tourney as the league leaders in turnover margin per game at plus 3, but matched Indiana State’s 22 turnovers on Thursday night. That marked the seventh time this year it committed at least 20 in a game. … The Salukis’ 149 total blocks rank second all-time in program history for a single season. The 2010-11 squad rejected 155 shots.