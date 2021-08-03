SIU Women's Basketball | Last dance for Stein, Saluki seniors

SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein said that her senior leaders, Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey, have adopted the mindset of the late Kobe Bryant for the 2021-22 season.

“I’ve got them reading his book, Mamba Mentality, and they have an outline together to teach the team different things,” Stein said.

Another NBA reference might be more fitting for the Salukis.

Last Dance.

Not only is this the final season for what Stein terms her four “super seniors,” it’s also the senior season for Payton McCallister, Caitlin Link and Janell Douvier. And it’s also the last year for Stein, who announced on July 2 that she would retire at season’s end.

During a Zoom call Tuesday held by the Missouri Valley Conference, Stein didn’t say much about what prompted her decision to make her 25th year as a head coach her last year. That was consistent with her comments a month ago when she made her decision public.

“I would just tell you that the last two years, it has been on my mind,” Stein said. “You just know when you know. I want to do other things besides coaching. It is an opportunity for new adventures.”