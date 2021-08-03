SIU Women's Basketball | Last dance for Stein, Saluki seniors

SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein said that her senior leaders, Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey, have adopted the mindset of the late Kobe Bryant for the 2021-22 season.
“I’ve got them reading his book, Mamba Mentality, and they have an outline together to teach the team different things,” Stein said.
Another NBA reference might be more fitting for the Salukis.
Last Dance.
Not only is this the final season for what Stein terms her four “super seniors,” it’s also the senior season for Payton McCallister, Caitlin Link and Janell Douvier. And it’s also the last year for Stein, who announced on July 2 that she would retire at season’s end.
During a Zoom call Tuesday held by the Missouri Valley Conference, Stein didn’t say much about what prompted her decision to make her 25th year as a head coach her last year. That was consistent with her comments a month ago when she made her decision public.
“I would just tell you that the last two years, it has been on my mind,” Stein said. “You just know when you know. I want to do other things besides coaching. It is an opportunity for new adventures.”
Before those new ventures, Stein plans to put everything into her final SIU team, starting with the schedule. She has made no secret that she thinks this team is worthy of the non-conference tests they will take, starting with a season-opening trip to perennial Southeastern Conference power Tennessee.
The Salukis also plan to visit Indiana, a 20-game winner last year that reached the NCAA Tournament, and will host Illinois. They were supposed to visit the Fighting Illini on Dec. 22, 2020 before the game was canceled hours before tipoff after SIU personnel tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid antigen testing in their Champaign hotel. Another round of tests hours later in Carbondale came back all negative.
Coronavirus followed the Salukis around last season like an impatient driver tailgating someone in rush hour traffic. They hit the pause button on their schedule three times for a total of 47 days and at one point had endured more cancellations than they had played games.
Only three players – McCallister, Link and Quierra Love – played all 25 games. Only Silvey and McCallister started as many as 21 games. Brockmeyer sat out 13 games due to pandemic protocol and then an ankle injury in early February.
Constant changes in the lineup and playing rotation wreaked havoc on the team in every aspect. They struggled to score consistently in conference play and regressed defensively down the home stretch. A 9-16 record left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth.
“I feel like the last year and a half, we haven’t been to play like we’re capable of because of COVID-19 and the injuries,” Stein said. “Abby was the most quarantined kid on the team last year and she was having an all-conference type of year before the injury.
“They are excited to showcase the type of team we could have had. They’re really excited about the schedule.”
Playing three TV league schools in November and December should give SIU an idea what it needs to do to succeed in the Valley this winter. The conference figures to be tougher than ever because many of its key players – like Brockmeyer, Silvey and Gabby Walker, the Salukis’ top three scorers last year – are coming back for either their fifth or sixth year.
One of them won’t be Bradley’s Lasha Petree, who led the conference in scoring and helped the Braves win the MVC Tournament. Petree, who averaged 18 ppg and scored a career-high 33 in a loss to Texas at the NCAA Tournament, transferred to Rutgers.