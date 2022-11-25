SIU Women's Basketball | Previews: Salukis to play Lehigh at Christmas City Classic Saturday

The SIU women's basketball team again shoots for its first win Saturday when it opens play in the Christmas City Classic in Bethelem, Pa., where it plays tournament host Lehigh at 11 a.m.

The Salukis (0-4) are coming off an 89-76 loss Tuesday night against Memphis at Banterra Center. They got 15 points from Ashley Jones against the Tigers, bumping her scoring average up to a team-high 11.3 points per game.

Defense continues to be the big problem for SIU. It has allowed at least 80 points in every game and is permitting an average of 85.8 ppg.

Lehigh (2-3) has wins over Division I newcomer Stonehill and non-Division I foe Bloomsburg. Its losses are to South Dakota State, Minnesota and Drexel. Frannie Hottinger and Mackenzie Kramer each average 19.6 ppg for the Mountain Hawks.

Kent State and Quinnipiac play in the tournament's other semifinal. The winners play on Sunday while the losers will also play Sunday for third place.