In the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 70-68 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Missouri State, SIU freshman Jaidynn Mason pursued a loose ball and was fouled by a couple of Bears. No call.
Salukis coach Kelly Bond-White complained a bit at the time and maintained Friday that Mason should have earned free throws, which might have helped SIU quite a bit. But Bond-White also used the non-call as a teaching tool.
“I told them,” she said Friday, “that if we make some of the layups we missed, that we wouldn’t have needed that call to go our way. We’re doing some good things out there. We just need to finish all the plays, not just some of them.”
Which gets back to Bond-White’s season-long theme of the Salukis’ opponent being themselves. That rings particularly true Saturday when they welcome Valparaiso to Banterra Center for an MVC matinee at 2.
A better effort notwithstanding, Wednesday night’s loss makes SIU (7-13, 4-7) 1-7 in its last eight games. The euphoria of a 3-0 MVC start has been replaced by the need for some wins to help ensure a favorite first-day seeding at the conference tournament next month in Moline.
The Salukis possess enough talent to play with almost anyone in the league, but outside of a road win last month at Murray State, haven’t put it together against the top teams. With the exception of a 101-45 loss at Belmont Jan. 22, they’ve had shots in every game.
The first three games of a four-game homestand illustrate the recent issues. SIU ran with Drake and Northern Iowa for three quarters before defensive shortcomings killed it. Against Missouri State, the Salukis tightened up on defense but made just 39.7% from the field.
Even those who scored points weren’t efficient. Ashley Jones pumped in a game-high 23 points but needed 24 shots to get there. Shemera Williams added 14 but made only 2 of 9 shots. And the team managed just nine assists, an indication their ball movement simply wasn’t good enough.
“We settled for some shots,” Bond-White said. “We weren’t patient enough on offense. We shot instead of making an extra pass. We didn’t get the ball inside enough and our posts maybe didn’t demand the ball enough. That’s a two-way street.”
That’s why junior point guard Quierra Love might rejoin the starting lineup. Love, a fixture for the Salukis over the past 2 ½ seasons, came off the bench on Wednesday night after her standard of play dropped off some in recent games.
Bond-White feels like the team’s flow and passing might improve if Love, a classic pass-first point guard who could sometimes stand to shoot a bit more, is back in the lineup.
“You look at the stretch where we were playing well and there’s a reason she’s in there about 30 minutes a night,” Bond-White said of Love. “It’s because she’s giving me things I can’t live without. She’s pressuring the ball and facilitating on offense.”
Who makes room for Love, if that’s the way Bond-White goes? If it’s Mason, she did all the coach could have asked on defense. Mason came up with a whopping seven steals in 26 minutes Wednesday night and also had a 4-0 assist-turnover ratio.
That Mason took the ball away that often was one of the things Bond-White noticed after taking another look at the game via video.
“I didn’t realize she had seven steals,” the coach said. “Maybe she could have finished a couple of layups, but she did a lot of good things on defense.”