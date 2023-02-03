Valparaiso at SIU

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN3 (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: STEVE 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Valparaiso 4-16, 2-9; SIU 7-13, 4-7

SIU Update: Continuing improvements on defense and increasing ball movement on offense are the storylines to watch with this team on Saturday. The Salukis mounted resistance for a fair amount of Wednesday night’s 70-68 MVC home loss to Missouri State instead of allowing any shot the opponent wanted, and could have beaten one of the league’s best teams had they made some very makeable shots. Still, SIU is now 1-7 over its last eight games and needs to find a win sooner instead of later. If the Salukis can make the extra pass and work the ball inside, they should be able to score with some consistency against an opponent that’s allowing 71.4 ppg, 10th in a 12-team league.

Valparaiso Update: Want a reason why the Beacons are well on their way to a 20-loss season? Take a look at their stats and you’ll have plenty of things from which to pick. There’s the minus 11.6 point per game differential, the 41.2% field goal shooting (and 32.1% 3-point shooting, problematic for a program built around 3-point shooting) and a minus 4.4 rebound differential. But the real killer is the team’s 18.9 turnovers per game, a killer number that helps explain why Valpo doesn’t score a lot of points. Olivia Brown is deadly from distance, canning nearly 46 % from 3 and averaging a team-high 12.3 ppg, while Leah Earnest chips in 10.8 ppg and a team-best 8.0 boards.